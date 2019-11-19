Quick links

'Perfect replacement for Lallana': Liverpool fans react to £17m Amine Harit links

Danny Owen
Liverpool fans celebrate during the Group C match of the UEFA Champions League between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield on September 18, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Premier League leaders Liverpool want to raid the Bundesliga again - this time for Schalke wonderkid Amine Harit.

Amine Harit of FC Schalke 04 celebrates during the Bundesliga match between FC Augsburg and FC Schalke 04 at WWK-Arena on November 3, 2019 in Augsburg, Germany.

Amine Harit is pretty much the epitome of a modern-day Liverpool signing.

He’s young, extremely talented and blessed with the sort of technical gifts that would have Pep Guardiola tearing up – and he wouldn’t cost a bomb either.

Liverpool have a habit of landing some of Europe’s most exciting talents just as they are on the cusp of greatness, see Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino, we could go on. And Harit, at 22 and in the form of his life, would arrive at Anfield with the world at his feet.

Amine Harit of Schalke during the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and Fortuna Duesseldorf at Veltins-Arena on November 09, 2019 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. The match between Schalke...

The Moroccan international has been one of the standout players anywhere in the Bundesliga this season, scoring five goals in 11 games from midfield and giving a Schalke side a touch of real magic.

According to Corriere dello Sport, he will cost just £17 million to boot. Furthermore, given that Schalke’s head coach David Wagner is one of Jurgen Klopp’s closest friends (he was the best man at the Liverpool manager’s wedding) this will surely give The Reds an advantage over any other interested party.

Liverpool don’t often make mistakes in the transfer market these days and Harit already feels like another inspired addition from the Bundesliga. The new Firmino, anyone?

Amine Harit of FC Schalke 04 looks on during the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and Fortuna Duesseldorf at Veltins-Arena on November 9, 2019 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

 

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

