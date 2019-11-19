'Perfect replacement for Lallana': Liverpool fans react to £17m Amine Harit links

Premier League leaders Liverpool want to raid the Bundesliga again - this time for Schalke wonderkid Amine Harit.

Amine Harit is pretty much the epitome of a modern-day Liverpool signing.

He’s young, extremely talented and blessed with the sort of technical gifts that would have Pep Guardiola tearing up – and he wouldn’t cost a bomb either.

Liverpool have a habit of landing some of Europe’s most exciting talents just as they are on the cusp of greatness, see Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino, we could go on. And Harit, at 22 and in the form of his life, would arrive at Anfield with the world at his feet.

The Moroccan international has been one of the standout players anywhere in the Bundesliga this season, scoring five goals in 11 games from midfield and giving a Schalke side a touch of real magic.

According to Corriere dello Sport, he will cost just £17 million to boot. Furthermore, given that Schalke’s head coach David Wagner is one of Jurgen Klopp’s closest friends (he was the best man at the Liverpool manager’s wedding) this will surely give The Reds an advantage over any other interested party.

Liverpool don’t often make mistakes in the transfer market these days and Harit already feels like another inspired addition from the Bundesliga. The new Firmino, anyone?

