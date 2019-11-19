Paul McCartney setlist predictions for Glastonbury 2020

The first headline act for Glastonbury 2020 has been announced.

As one of just two surviving members of The Beatles, seeing Paul McCartney perform is one of those things on almost everyone's bucket list and for those hoping to attend Glastonbury in 2020, you're in luck.

The 77-year-old Liverpudlian legend has been confirmed as the first headline act for Glastonbury 2020.

For many, seeing Paul McCartney will be a once in a lifetime opportunity but just what songs is Paul McCartney likely to play when he takes to the Pyramid Stage next June?

Paul McCartney confirmed for Glastonbury 2020

Paul McCartney was announced as the first headline act for the 2020 edition of Glastonbury which will be the festival's 50th year.

The former Beatle will take to the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night (June 27th) of the festival.

When McCartney does perform at Glastonbury in 2020, he'll be 78-years-of-age, making him the oldest headline act in Glastonbury history.

Not for the first time

Paul McCartney's 2020 Glasto appearance won't be his first as he headlined the festival back in 2004 alongside Oasis and Muse.

Festival-goers will no doubt be hoping that McCartney is joined by more artists of the calibre of Oasis and Muse again in 2020.

What could Paul McCartney's setlist be?

It'd be no good to see Paul McCartney and for him not to play his best and most well-loved songs. Thankfully, as his recent gigs have shown, there is no shortage of his famed Beatles music in his sets which also combine McCartney's solo music as well as songs from Sir Paul's time in the band Wings.

McCartney's most recent gig in Los Angeles' Dodgers Stadium in July featured almost 40 songs (38 in total) from across his magical music career and will likely form the base for his Glastonbury setlist in 2020.

While the running order of McCartney's Glasto show is likely to change, two songs are guaranteed their places on this list, Hey Jude and The End, both of which traditionally bring an end to McCartney's main set and encore.

Aside from that, you're almost certain to hear the likes of Let It Be, Live and Let Die, Yesterday and a whole host of McCartney's most recognisable songs.

Unfortunately, tickets for Glastonbury 2020 have long been sold out after they went on sale in early October 2019.