Pablo Hernandez 100 percent sure Leeds are going up

Pablo Hernandez is supremely confident about Leeds United winning promotion.

Pablo Hernandez has revealed to LUTV that he's 100 percent sure that Leeds United will right the wrongs of last season and win Premier League promotion this time around.

Leeds have been absent from the top flight since 2004 but they could and perhaps should have ended that last term.

Marcelo Bielsa's side spent most of the campaign alternating between the two automatic promotion places, but a late-season collapse consigned them to a playoff where Derby County beat them over two legs.

The Whites look a better team this year, sitting third in the Championship and two points behind top-of-the-table West Bromwich Albion, who lost at Elland Road last month.

In addition to that, Leeds have the best defence in the division, conceding only nine times in 16 outings.

All signs point to a very decent season for United, and Hernandez, who signed a new contract at Thorp Arch this afternoon, is certain that this is their year.

He said to LUTV: "I think this football [losing to Derby in the playoffs]. We take the positive things and it's still everybody together. I think we're moving in the right direction and I am 100 percent sure that this is the year that this club comes back to the Premier League."

Leeds resume their promotion push with a visit to Luton Town on Saturday.