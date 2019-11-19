Quick links

Norwich City

Premier League

Norwich City ace Teemu Pukki praised for latest Finland display

Giuseppe Labellarte
Teemu Pukki of Finland celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Greece and Finland on November 18, 2019 in Athens, Greece.
The Norwich City ace, currently away from Carrow Road on international duty, made it 10 goals in 10 qualifiers.

A number of fans, both of Norwich City and of Finland, have been commenting on Twitter following Teemu Pukki's latest goalscoring display for his nation.

The Canaries forward played the full 90 minutes as the Finns wrapped up their Euro 2020 qualifying Group J campaign with a 2-1 defeat in Greece, having already qualified for the finals.

Pukki made the most of Kostas Stafylidis' botched clearance following a punt upfield to claim possession, bear down on goal and calmly slot beyond the opposition goalkeeper to give Finland the lead.

 

It was the Norwich ace's 25th international goal on his 79th cap, and made it 10 goals in 10 qualifiers, with just England captain Harry Kane (12), Portugal talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and Israel forward Eran Zahavi (both 11) ahead of him (The Pink Un).

Greece, however, did manage to restore parity through Petros Mantalos a minute into the second half before Kostas Galanopoulos netted the winner, but it mattered little as Finland had already sealed second place in Group J behind Italy.

Pukki's stellar season for Norwich in the Championship last time out was followed up by a superb start in the Premier League this term, but the last few weeks have seen him suffer a dry spell, with no top-flight goal in seven games.

Here is what some fans said on social media regarding their club and country hero's latest international exploits:

Norwich City's Teemu Pukki

