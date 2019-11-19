Norwich City ace Teemu Pukki praised for latest Finland display

The Norwich City ace, currently away from Carrow Road on international duty, made it 10 goals in 10 qualifiers.

A number of fans, both of Norwich City and of Finland, have been commenting on Twitter following Teemu Pukki's latest goalscoring display for his nation.

The Canaries forward played the full 90 minutes as the Finns wrapped up their Euro 2020 qualifying Group J campaign with a 2-1 defeat in Greece, having already qualified for the finals.

Pukki made the most of Kostas Stafylidis' botched clearance following a punt upfield to claim possession, bear down on goal and calmly slot beyond the opposition goalkeeper to give Finland the lead.

It was the Norwich ace's 25th international goal on his 79th cap, and made it 10 goals in 10 qualifiers, with just England captain Harry Kane (12), Portugal talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and Israel forward Eran Zahavi (both 11) ahead of him (The Pink Un).

Greece, however, did manage to restore parity through Petros Mantalos a minute into the second half before Kostas Galanopoulos netted the winner, but it mattered little as Finland had already sealed second place in Group J behind Italy.

Pukki's stellar season for Norwich in the Championship last time out was followed up by a superb start in the Premier League this term, but the last few weeks have seen him suffer a dry spell, with no top-flight goal in seven games.

Here is what some fans said on social media regarding their club and country hero's latest international exploits:

GET IIIIIIIINNNNNNN!!!! Mess up at the back Pukki blocks a clearance and is left one on one with the keeper... no doubt about the finish... #GREFIN 0-1, 26 mins, #PukkiParty #Huuhkajat — FC Suomi (@FCSuomi) 18 November 2019

Go and sign the rest of his team mates. Would like to see us win another game this season. — DrJohnBonacc1 (@karmabusdriver) 18 November 2019

In other news - grass is green and water is wet. — Vili Virtanen (@virtanenv) 18 November 2019

Now it's over to Daniel Farke to get the team playing in such a way that we can get the Pukki Party goal machine rolling again... with a couple more players off the injury list too. OTBC COYY — Jon Kett-Reynolds (@jonkr666) 18 November 2019

Give him chances and he will take them. He's been isolated for 2 months. #ncfc — George Wilbraham (@Wilb92) 19 November 2019

Euro 2020 top scorer, get your bets in now! — Jonathan parker (@Jparker7398) 18 November 2019

He's alright I guess... WHAT. A. MAN. — ManCityPerppa (@MPerppa) 18 November 2019

Announce 10 in 10 for club — Kyle Thompson, PhD #CharlotteStrong (@NLP49) 19 November 2019

A kinda pointless game tonight but seeing Finland being this amazing football team is far from pointless. Pukki is the man! #GREFIN #PukkiParty — Scott Simpson (@Switchbladx) 18 November 2019

Ok I feel better about this next few run of games #goat https://t.co/R0iU0WB15K — Teemu Pukki (@PukkiPies) 18 November 2019