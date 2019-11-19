Quick links

Mohamed Elneny's agent reacts on Twitter to claims he's pushing for January transfer

Olly Dawes
Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has been linked with AC Milan.

Arsenal sent Mohamed Elneny out on loan back in August, but the subject of his future still hasn't really been settled.

The Egyptian midfielder only played 17 times under Unai Emery last season, and with just eight Premier League appearances to his name last term, he was in danger of becoming a forgotten man.

A January 2016 signing from Basel, Elneny was never really able to nail down a starting role at the Emirates Stadium, and decided it was time to move on before the summer transfer window ended.

 

Elneny joined Besiktas on loan for the season, but whilst the deal includes an optional permanent clause for the Turkish side, that may not actually come to fruition.

Elneny is playing regularly for Besiktas, but reports in Italy have suggested that he may already be looking to move on and seal a permanent January move elsewhere.

Calciomercato claimed that Elneny's representatives have offered the midfielder's services to AC Milan in January, but key decision makers Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban aren't interested.

Jonny Castro of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Mohamed Elneny of Besiktas during to the UEFA Europa League group K match between Besiktas and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Vodafone Park on...

As long as Arsenal get a decent fee, they probably aren't too fussed about where Elneny goes, but the Milan speculation has been played down already.

Agent Alan Nazmy has taken to Twitter to claim that Elneny hasn't been offered to any club, and even denied working with other agents as had been claimed in Italy, meaning a permanent exit in January seems unlikely as things stand.

Zvonimir Boban and Paolo Maldini of AC Milan take a selfie for fans during the Serie A match between Udinese Calcio and AC Milan at Stadio Friuli on August 25, 2019 in Udine, Italy.

