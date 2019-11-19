Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United

Premier League

Marcus Rashford raves about Tottenham's Harry Kane

John Verrall
Harry Kane of England
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Manchester United legend Roy Keane suggested that he wanted Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane at Old Trafford.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 01, 2019 in Enfield, England.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has raved about Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane in the Daily Mail.

Rashford has linked up with Kane on international duty over the past fortnight, and the Spurs man has been in wonderful form.

Kane scored three goals in England’s two games against Moldova and Kosovo, as the Three Lions made it to Euro 2020.

And Rashford admits that Kane’s finishing ability is absolutely brilliant.

 

“His finishing is second to none,” the United forward said. “If you want someone to rely on — to get you goals — he is the man for the job. If there is a game where you only get one chance, you know that if it falls to him it is more likely to be a goal.

“It breeds confidence throughout the team. He has done that terrifically when you speak about being a leader. To lead by example is the best way and he has been very good for England. In all of these games, we have just been gearing up for the summer.”

John Stones and Harry Kane of England during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between England and Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on November 14, 2019 in London, England.

Rashford’s own performances for England were also impressive, and his goal against Kosovo was particularly eye catching.

Rashford’s comments come just weeks after Roy Keane suggested that he would love Kane at Old Trafford on Sky Sports.

Kane’s Tottenham future could come into question in the summer, if Spurs fail to make the top four, but Mauricio Pochettino’s side will want to do everything in their power to keep him.

Kane is arguably the best striker in world football, and his loyalty towards Tottenham has been clear throughout his career so far.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for MANCHESTER UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch