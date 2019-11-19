Marcus Rashford raves about Tottenham's Harry Kane

Manchester United legend Roy Keane suggested that he wanted Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane at Old Trafford.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has raved about Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane in the Daily Mail.

Rashford has linked up with Kane on international duty over the past fortnight, and the Spurs man has been in wonderful form.

Kane scored three goals in England’s two games against Moldova and Kosovo, as the Three Lions made it to Euro 2020.

And Rashford admits that Kane’s finishing ability is absolutely brilliant.

“His finishing is second to none,” the United forward said. “If you want someone to rely on — to get you goals — he is the man for the job. If there is a game where you only get one chance, you know that if it falls to him it is more likely to be a goal.

“It breeds confidence throughout the team. He has done that terrifically when you speak about being a leader. To lead by example is the best way and he has been very good for England. In all of these games, we have just been gearing up for the summer.”

Rashford’s own performances for England were also impressive, and his goal against Kosovo was particularly eye catching.

Rashford’s comments come just weeks after Roy Keane suggested that he would love Kane at Old Trafford on Sky Sports.

Kane’s Tottenham future could come into question in the summer, if Spurs fail to make the top four, but Mauricio Pochettino’s side will want to do everything in their power to keep him.

Kane is arguably the best striker in world football, and his loyalty towards Tottenham has been clear throughout his career so far.