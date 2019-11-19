Quick links

Manuel Pellegrini's past comments on Rafael Benitez, amid West Ham United links

West Ham United are said to be considering bringing in Rafael Benitez as a replacement for Manuel Pellegrini.

Manuel Pellegrini once called Rafael Benitez ‘a very good manager’, prior to suggestions that he could take his job at West Ham United.

The Daily Mirror claim that West Ham are looking to appoint Benitez as a potential replacement for Pellegrini, with the Hammers’ form taking a nosedive in recent weeks.

West Ham had started the season really strongly, but they have struggled of late, and Pellegrini is under serious pressure.

Benitez is now said to be an option for West Ham, as they assess potential alternatives to Pellegrini.

 

And if Benitez was to arrive at West Ham, he would have the backing of the current Hammers boss, who spoke highly about his managerial ability only last year.

“I know Rafa. We worked in Spain and before that he was here in England. I think he has had a great career,” Pellegrini said to West Ham’s official website.

“He has managed important teams in different countries, in England, Spain and Italy, so I think he’s a very good manager.”

Pellegrini will not want to lose his job at West Ham without a fight, and a win at the weekend could yet relieve some of the pressure on him.

West Ham take on struggling Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, knowing that a victory would take them back up to 10th place in the Premier League table.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

