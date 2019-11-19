Liverpool-linked Anime Harit pipped Jadon Sancho to Rookie of the Year

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Anime Harit.

It's no secret that Liverpool are interested in signing Jadon Sancho.

The England winger has been tearing it up with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga in recent seasons, enhancing his reputation in a big way.

Thing is, he's only 19 and there's no telling how good he can be in a few years, especially if a coach like Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp gets his hands on him.

But if rumours are believed, Klopp might also have his eye on perhaps a greater talent.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, the European champions are interested in Schalke attacking midfielder Amine Harit.

This one definitely has legs by virtue of the fact that Harit - who can also play on both wings - is managed by David Wagner, a long-time friend of the Liverpool manager.

It's also fascinating because in 2018, at the age of 20, Harit won Young Player of the Year in the Bundesliga, ahead of a certain Jadon Sancho.

Both were nominated, but the Germany international scooped the award and if that doesn't speak volumes for his talent then nothing will.

Harit is well and truly a baller - as the kids say - and if Liverpool can get him then it's a huge coup. If Klopp can get him and Sancho then, well, look out Europe.