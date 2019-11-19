Liverpool fans respond to James Maddison's tweet on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

James Maddison has hailed Liverpool ace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The international break is coming towards its end, and Liverpool will be delighted with the performances of midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

England beat Montenegro 7-0 and Kosovo 4-0 in convincing wins, and Oxlade-Chamberlain played a key role in Gareth Southgate's side.

The Liverpool ace scored against Montenegro before picking up an assist against Kosovo as he looks to get back to his best ahead of EURO 2020.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been eased back into first-team action gradually after returning from a year-long absence in April, but has started to show some strong form of late.

The 26-year-old will be hoping to start against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, and it's up to Jurgen Klopp to decide whether he's ready for more playing time.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has spoken to ITV about his own mental fortitude, having come back from a series of difficult injury blows over the years, showing what a great character the former Arsenal man is – and he's received praised for the interview.

England teammate James Maddison took to Twitter to praise Oxlade-Chamberlain, suggesting that the interview sums up what a great person the Liverpool ace is.

Unsurprisingly, Liverpool fans responded to the comment by telling Maddison to join Liverpool and play alongside Oxlade-Chamberlain next season, already welcoming him to Anfield – even though The Standard claim Leicester City would want at least £70million for their star playmaker.

This video sums him up as a guy. Right out the top draw https://t.co/QXyi63cD87 — James Maddison (@Madders10) November 18, 2019

