Liverpool fans react on Twitter to Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham sacking

Tottenham have fired Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham Hotspur have fired manager Mauricio Pochettino just months after reaching the Champions League final.

Spurs released a statement confirming Pochettino and his staff have left the club.

It comes in a year where Spurs came so close to winning club football's ultimate prize.

 

Spurs lost the Champions League final 2-0 to Liverpool, and they have been in a downwards spiral ever since.

Tottenham sit down in 14th position, while Liverpool are eight points clear at the top.

Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-1 a few weeks back, making it four successive wins for Jurgen Klopp over Pochettino.

Reds fans were a little taken aback by Pochettino being fired, and were keen to take credit for causing the demise of a pretender.

The moods at the two different clubs could not be more different right now. 

Here is a look at how Liverpool fans reacted....

