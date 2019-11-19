Liverpool fans react on Twitter to Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham sacking

Tottenham have fired Mauricio Pochettino.
Spurs released a statement confirming Pochettino and his staff have left the club.
It comes in a year where Spurs came so close to winning club football's ultimate prize.
Spurs lost the Champions League final 2-0 to Liverpool, and they have been in a downwards spiral ever since.
Tottenham sit down in 14th position, while Liverpool are eight points clear at the top.
Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-1 a few weeks back, making it four successive wins for Jurgen Klopp over Pochettino.
Reds fans were a little taken aback by Pochettino being fired, and were keen to take credit for causing the demise of a pretender.
The moods at the two different clubs could not be more different right now.
Here is a look at how Liverpool fans reacted....
We really did ‘break’ them, didn’t we#lfc #Poch #Pochettino https://t.co/QHQsh04DdL— Kieron Cox (@kieroncox) November 19, 2019
If Spurs actually sacked Poch it is madness. Incredible job given the resources and position he was in. So, #Son2020LFC let’s get it happening. #LFC— Damien Di Cosmo (@ddicosmo5) November 19, 2019
#Origi broke #Spurs....— Yusuf Joe Ismail (@SouthAfrican1) November 19, 2019
The Divock Origi curse...
It's real!!!#ChampionsLeague final goal!#Pochettino #coys #SSFootball #LFC #Liverpool
Origi has broken Tottenham #Origi #tottenham #Pochettino #spurs #LFC #Liverpool— Stu_Ber (@Stu_Ber_) November 19, 2019
You gotta love the spurs board, best manager in years then they sack him #strange #madness meanwhile @ #lfc YNWA champions of Europe— S.J.KENSHOLE PLASTER (@SJKENSHOLEPLAST) November 19, 2019
Spurs have sacked Pochettino— Mo Salah Facts (@MoSalahFacts) November 19, 2019
He’ll always have that #UCL final loss to remember
Just as #LFC sort themselves out their rivals all become banter clubs pic.twitter.com/BOhjWcONdl
