Liverpool fans react on Twitter to Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham sacking

Tottenham Hotspur have fired manager Mauricio Pochettino just months after reaching the Champions League final.

Spurs released a statement confirming Pochettino and his staff have left the club.

It comes in a year where Spurs came so close to winning club football's ultimate prize.

Spurs lost the Champions League final 2-0 to Liverpool, and they have been in a downwards spiral ever since.

Tottenham sit down in 14th position, while Liverpool are eight points clear at the top.

Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-1 a few weeks back, making it four successive wins for Jurgen Klopp over Pochettino.

Reds fans were a little taken aback by Pochettino being fired, and were keen to take credit for causing the demise of a pretender.

The moods at the two different clubs could not be more different right now.

Here is a look at how Liverpool fans reacted....

If Spurs actually sacked Poch it is madness. Incredible job given the resources and position he was in. So, #Son2020LFC let’s get it happening. #LFC — Damien Di Cosmo (@ddicosmo5) November 19, 2019

You gotta love the spurs board, best manager in years then they sack him #strange #madness meanwhile @ #lfc YNWA champions of Europe — S.J.KENSHOLE PLASTER (@SJKENSHOLEPLAST) November 19, 2019

Spurs have sacked Pochettino



He’ll always have that #UCL final loss to remember



Just as #LFC sort themselves out their rivals all become banter clubs pic.twitter.com/BOhjWcONdl — Mo Salah Facts (@MoSalahFacts) November 19, 2019