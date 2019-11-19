Quick links

Liam Cooper gives instant reaction to Pablo Hernandez contract news

Aiden Cusick
Hernandez has extended his stay at Leeds United.

Liam Cooper has given his instant reaction to the news that Pablo Hernandez has extended his contract at Leeds United.

Leeds announced on Tuesday evening that Hernandez has committed himself to the Elland Road club until 2022.

 

The Spanish midfielder arrived there from Al Arabi three-and-a-half years ago and has scored or assisted 61 goals in 132 games for the Whites.

Four of those contributions were made this season alone - in which Hernandez has appeared on just 10 occasions owing to injury - belying his 34 years of age.

And posting on Twitter after the story was broken, the Leeds captain Cooper compared his teammate to the character played by Brad Pitt in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button - a film about a man who ages in reverse.

He wrote:

Leeds have won back-to-back games since Hernandez returned to fitness, having failed to win four of their previous six.

