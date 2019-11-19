Leeds United talent Miazek bounces back in best possible way

Leeds United under-23s stopper Kamil Miazek suffered humiliation against Derby last week.

Leeds United youngster Kamil Miazek endured one of the worst nights of his young career last week.

He conceded seven goals in a defeat to Derby County for the under-23s.

It was the type of match which could have been a critical blow for his chance of ever making the breakthrough at Leeds.

At 23, Miazek is in a make or break season at Elland Road. The manner of the loss is an unwanted blemish on his record.

So it was crucial that he responded in the right way for Leeds against Barnsley on Monday.

The short space of time in between games helped as it gave Miazek little time to dwell on the hammering.

There was also a great show of faith from coach Carlos Corberan to stick by him when he could have chosen to drop him.

Miazek proved his coach right to keep him in by keeping a clean sheet in the 2-0 win over Barnsley.

Barnsley's website reported how Miazek made crucial saves at the beginning and the end of the game to deny the Tykes.

Miazek's long term future at Leeds is still in doubt. He is into his third season, is 23, and needs to play competitive football.

But conceding seven is hard for any goalkeeper to respond from no matter what level he is at, and this was good to see.