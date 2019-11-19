Lee Dixon sends clear message to Arsenal players about Unai Emery

Arsenal are eight points behind the top four after only 12 Premier League games.

Lee Dixon has told Arsenal players to question Unai Emery.

The Spaniard is coming under intense pressure in North London as the Gunners sit eight points adrift in the race for Champions League qualification.

It's been a dismal domestic season for Arsenal so far, especially after spending £72 million on a club-record signing of Nicolas Pepe this past summer.

Emery's side lost 2-0 in a must-win game at Leicester City prior to the international break, on an evening where the former Paris Saint-Germain boss started with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - a striker who hit 50 Arsenal goals quicker than Thierry Henry - on the right-hand side of attack.

Unsurprisingly, the North Londoners mustered only one shot on target in what was another obvious sign that the players aren't responding to their head coach any longer.

And the club's legendary right-back believes that it's about time for the playing staff to demand clarity from Emery, but worries that they lack the big characters to confront the boss.

He said via The Mirror: "It's happening every week - that has to stop and the players have got to go 'We don't know what you're doing gaffer, can we change it? Can we change something?'

"But there's no leaders in that team, there's no Patrick Vieira to go 'boss can we change the system or something?'. Unai is banging the drum about how he wants to play and the players can't do it."

Arsenal could and most definitely should bounce back to winning ways this weekend with a visit of Southampton, but there's no guarantees with this side.