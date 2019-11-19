Kieran Tierney comments on rarely-seen Arsenal man Konstantinos Mavropanos

Arsenal centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos has helped Kieran Tierney adapt to life in London.

Kieran Tierney has revealed that Konstantinos Mavropanos is among the Arsenal players helping him adapt to life in London.

The Scotland left-back joined the Gunners in a £25 million deal from Celtic this past summer.

It's been a difficult transition for the 22-year-old who, in addition to living on his own for the first time, has struggled for fitness since joining Arsenal.

Tierney has only managed 162 minutes of Premier League football under Unai Emery this season, but the youngster has revealed that he has grown close to the rarely-seen Mavropanos.

Speaking to Pro Direct Soccer, the Celtic product said: "It was a hard transition. I lived with my family right until I had to move. It's been in the house myself, doing the cooking and washing.

"Because I’ve been injured and Bellerin was injured and Big Dino as well, I’ve been close with them."

Mavropanos joined Arsenal almost two years ago in Arsene Wenger's final transfer window as manager.

The 21-year-old defender posted plenty of encouraging performances after joining the club but has found senior chances much harder to come by under Emery.

The towering centre-back hasn't kicked a ball for Arsenal this season, with his last appearance coming way back in May.