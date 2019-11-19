Quick links

Kenya fans slam Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama has been in woeful form of late, and his latest display was not encouraging.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama has been slated by Kenya fans, after his latest display for his country.

Wanyama has been Kenya’s talisman for a number of years now, but the Spurs man is badly struggling at the moment.

It seems that Wanyama’s poor form at club level has now affected his performances on the international stage.

 

Kenya were only able to pick up a 1-1 draw with Togo yesterday, in Africa Cup of Nations qualification.

And Tottenham midfielder Wanyama took on board the brunt of supporters’ criticism after the game.

Wanyama’s display for Wanyama is unlikely to have aided his cause to break back into Tottenham’s team.

Wanyama has regularly been overlooked by Mauricio Pochettino this term, and it seems unlikely that he will be pushing for a start for Spurs any time soon.

Tottenham are next in action against West Ham United, but it would be a shock if Wanyama even made Pochettino’s side’s match day squad for that contest.

