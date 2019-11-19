Quick links

John Terry mocks Celtic's Scott Sinclair on Instagram

Shane Callaghan
Scott Brown (L), and Scott Sinclair of Celtic celebrates as Celtic beat Motherwell 2-0 during the Scottish Cup Final between Celtic and Motherwell at Hampden Park on May 19, 2018 in...
The Celtic winger received a dig from his former Chelsea team-mate on social media.

Scott Sinclair of Celtic arrives prior to the UEFA Europa League group E match between Lazio Roma and Celtic FC at Stadio Olimpico on November 07, 2019 in Rome, Italy.

Scott Sinclair isn't the most active Celtic player on the pitch any longer but it's clear that he's putting in work in the gym nonetheless.

After only 17 minutes of Premiership action this season, it seems like the 30-year-old winger's illustrious career at Parkhead might be fizzling out.

But if Sinclair works as hard at saving his Celtic career as he does on his body then there might life in the Englishman yet.

That's because the Hoops attacker is looking a bit Mr Universe these days - well from the waist up anyway.

 

Sinclair uploaded a photo of his shredded body on Instagram on Monday morning and a certain John Terry responded with a dig at his former Chelsea team-mate.

Terry, now a coach at Aston Villa, intimated that the Celtic star skips leg day by writing: "Don't forget the legs geez."

It was a playful swipe at Sinclair, who will be determined to show Bhoys boss Neil Lennon that he still has ability in his feet.

Mohamed Elyounoussi has rendered the former Villa attacker a spectator for much of this season but, with the Southampton loanee out injured, the Celtic man could be forgiven for wondering if that setback is a route back into Lennon's first XI for him.

Scott Sinclair of Celtic has a shot on goal during the Scottish Cup Final between Heart of Midlothian FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on May 25, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

