John Terry mocks Celtic's Scott Sinclair on Instagram

The Celtic winger received a dig from his former Chelsea team-mate on social media.

Scott Sinclair isn't the most active Celtic player on the pitch any longer but it's clear that he's putting in work in the gym nonetheless.

After only 17 minutes of Premiership action this season, it seems like the 30-year-old winger's illustrious career at Parkhead might be fizzling out.

But if Sinclair works as hard at saving his Celtic career as he does on his body then there might life in the Englishman yet.

That's because the Hoops attacker is looking a bit Mr Universe these days - well from the waist up anyway.

Sinclair uploaded a photo of his shredded body on Instagram on Monday morning and a certain John Terry responded with a dig at his former Chelsea team-mate.

Terry, now a coach at Aston Villa, intimated that the Celtic star skips leg day by writing: "Don't forget the legs geez."

It was a playful swipe at Sinclair, who will be determined to show Bhoys boss Neil Lennon that he still has ability in his feet.

Mohamed Elyounoussi has rendered the former Villa attacker a spectator for much of this season but, with the Southampton loanee out injured, the Celtic man could be forgiven for wondering if that setback is a route back into Lennon's first XI for him.