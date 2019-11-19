Jesus is King Part 2: Have Kanye West and Dr Dre ever collaborated before?

Kanye West and Dr Dre are teaming up to create one of the most anticipated in recent years.

There aren't many music artists out there quite like Kanye West.

Now going by the name Ye, Kanye has come a long way from his early days as one of rap's rising talents and now his music spans multiple genres.

His most recent album, Jesus is King manages to mix Kanye's signature rap with upbeat African-American gospel choir singing, it's a bizarre combination but something that works surprisingly well.

As it happens, it's also something that Kanye wants to continue with as he has announced on November 18th that he is currently working on a sequel, Jesus is King Part II. What makes this album a whole lot more appealing, though, is Kanye's producing partner for the project, non-other than Dr Dre!

MUSIC NEWS: Here's how to score Coldplay Natural History Museum tickets!

Ye and Dre Jesus is King Part II coming soon. pic.twitter.com/wTKFgXQQXQ — ye (@kanyewest) November 18, 2019

Jesus is King Part II announced

Kanye's Jesus is King may only have released on October 25th, 2019 but less than a month later, he has announced that a sequel to the album, Jesus is King Part II is in production.

No release date has been announced as of yet with Kanye just revealing that the album is 'coming soon.'

Arguably the bigger announcement, however, is the fact that Kanye is working with music legend Dr Dre on the project but have the pair ever worked together before?

Have Dr Dre and Kanye collaborated before?

No. Unbelievably, despite the pair working in the industry for decades, neither of them have collaborated on a Dr Dre or Kanye West album before.

However, way back in 2003, when Kanye was just starting to make a name for himself, according to Complex, Dr Dre persuaded Kanye to help produce a track on The Game's album The Documentary, something which kick-started the pair's relationship that would eventually lead to the pair collaborating on Kanye's Jesus is King Part II.

Fans are excited!

Despite Kanye's switch in focus in recent years, moving away from more traditional rap music and mixing it with more religious themes and a gospel choir, his fans seem more excited for a new album than ever.

In response to the album announcement, one fan wrote (in all caps) on Twitter: "TWO OF THE GREATEST PRODUCERS OF ALL TIME. THIS IS AMAZING."

While another fan commented: "Y'all about to witness the highest selling record ever."

It's safe to say that Kanye's switch in focus in recent years certainly is paying off for the ever-popular artist.

Finger crossed we don't have to wait too long before the Kanye and Dr Dre album releases.