Jamie Carragher reacts on Twitter to Tottenham sacking Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur have tonight announced the departure of boss Mauricio Pochettino, ending his five-year spell at the club.

Spurs have been in dreadful form this season, winning just three Premier League games in what has been a real struggle since the Champions League final.

Whether it's a hangover from that defeat to Liverpool, too many players looking to leave the club, Pochettino's own unhappiness or a lack of recruitment, Spurs have been so poor this season.

It simply couldn't continue for Spurs, and amid suggestions all day that Tottenham would part ways with Pochettino, the axe has fallen.

Tottenham confirmed just over half an hour ago that Pochettino and his coaching staff have gone, with Daniel Levy making a tough and emotional decision.

Spurs have made gigantic steps since Pochettino replaced Tim Sherwood in 2014, going from Europa League also-rans to top four regulars, title challengers and Champions League finalists.

Finding a replacement to continue Pochettino's great work won't be easy, and pundits are taking to Twitter in order to react to this stunning news.

Jamie Carragher believes Pochettino will be back in the Premier League in no time, praising him as a 'brilliant' manager for Spurs, but reaffirming his believe that the project has run its course for Pochettino and Spurs.

Ex-Spurs striker Gary Lineker also tweeted his thoughts, believing he helped Spurs punch above their weight for many years, and doesn't think Spurs will manage to find a better replacement.

I said a few weeks ago I felt this project had ran its course, I thought there would be a change at the end of the season with either the manager or players changing. Pochettino has been a brilliant manager for Spurs & will be back in the PL sooner rather than later! #pochettino https://t.co/afKvgpIUmK — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) November 19, 2019

Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked by @SpursOfficial. He helped the club to punch massively above their weight for years. Good luck with finding a better replacement....ain’t gonna happen. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 19, 2019