Jamal Blackman joins new club for training a year after breaking his leg at Leeds

The Chelsea goalkeeper had his Leeds United spell cut short.

Just over a year to the day since he suffered a broken leg while playing for Leeds United's Under-23s, Jamal Blackman has started training with his latest new club.

Blackman, who had played twice for Leeds in the EFL Cup, was on the cusp of making his Championship bow for the Elland Road side when he collided with an opposition player.

The 26-year-old was subsequently recalled by his parent club, Chelsea, and underwent surgery from which it has taken 12 months to recover.

In that time, it was announced that Blackman had joined Chelsea's sister club, Vitesse Arnhem, on a loan deal due to commence as soon as the Londoner was fit again.

And earlier on Tuesday, Vitesse posted the following on their Instagram story, confirming his arrival in the Netherlands.

Blackman will team up with the Leeds-owned striker, Jay-Roy Grot, in Arnhem.

Grot scored or assisted nine goals in 34 games for VVV Venlo last season but has contributed directly to just two in 14 for Vitesse.

