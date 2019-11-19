Is Everton's Kieran Phillips on trial at Sheffield United?

Quick links

It was either the Everton player or namesake who scored for Sheffield United against Bolton Wanderers on Monday, according to the latter club.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Captains Paul Glatzel of Liverpool and Kieran Phillips of Everton lead their teams onto the pitch at the start of the U18 Premier League game at The...

Sheffield United's mystery trialist could be an Everton player.

United's Under-23s drew 3-3 with Bolton Wanderers on Monday, and the trialist was among the Blades' scorers.

 

But while Sheffield United failed to disclose his identity, Bolton did - naming him as Kieran Phillips on/in their official Twitter page and website match report.

Whether he is the Kieran Phillips currently employed by Everton or Bristol Rovers remains to be seen. But logic suggests it is the former rather than the latter.

Everton's Phillips has been scarcely used the Toffees' U23s this season, while his manager, David Unsworth, has strong ties with Sheffield United from his time as a player and coach at Bramall Lane.

David Unsworth of Everton during the Premier League 2 match between Leicester City and Everton at Belvoir Drive Training Ground on December 11, 2017 in Leicester, United Kingdom

The 19-year-old striker is also a mutual Instagram follower of the Sheffield United midfielder, George Broadbent, who also played against Bolton.

Phillips' Everton contract expires next summer and it is not uncommon to see players in the final year of their deals spending time with other clubs beforehand.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

