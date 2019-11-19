Is Everton's Kieran Phillips on trial at Sheffield United?

It was either the Everton player or namesake who scored for Sheffield United against Bolton Wanderers on Monday, according to the latter club.

Sheffield United's mystery trialist could be an Everton player.

United's Under-23s drew 3-3 with Bolton Wanderers on Monday, and the trialist was among the Blades' scorers.

But while Sheffield United failed to disclose his identity, Bolton did - naming him as Kieran Phillips on/in their official Twitter page and website match report.

56: Goal Sheffield. Kieran Phillips pokes it past Alexander to take the Blades into the lead.



⚪️ #BWFC [2-3] #SUFC — Bolton Wanderers FC (@OfficialBWFC) November 18, 2019

Whether he is the Kieran Phillips currently employed by Everton or Bristol Rovers remains to be seen. But logic suggests it is the former rather than the latter.

Everton's Phillips has been scarcely used the Toffees' U23s this season, while his manager, David Unsworth, has strong ties with Sheffield United from his time as a player and coach at Bramall Lane.

The 19-year-old striker is also a mutual Instagram follower of the Sheffield United midfielder, George Broadbent, who also played against Bolton.

Phillips' Everton contract expires next summer and it is not uncommon to see players in the final year of their deals spending time with other clubs beforehand.