Ireland fans think Seamus Coleman is 'done' after Matt Doherty's display

Ireland drew 1-1 at home with Denmark on Monday night.

The Republic of Ireland face a play-off clash to get to EURO 2020 after failing to beat Denmark at the Aviva Stadium on Monday night.

Mick McCarthy's side went into the game needing a win to reach EURO 2020, but McCarthy went with a somewhat conservative line-up despite requiring a victory.

It was a hard-working performance but largely devoid of real quality, and Ireland fell behind in the second half when Martin Braithwaite ghosted into the box and scored for Denmark.

Ireland then needed two late goals, and got one of them as Matt Doherty headed home Enda Stevens' cross, but they couldn't find a second.

Ireland must now go through the play-offs if they're to reach EURO 2020, but with goals at a premium, it will still be a real battle.

McCarthy will have big decisions to make when that play-off game comes in March, and arguably his biggest one will be to decide who plays at right back.

Seamus Coleman is Ireland captain and has been a regular at right back for some time now, but his suspension on Monday gave Wolves ace Doherty a chance to shine – and he certainly took it.

Now, Ireland fans feel that Everton ace Coleman is 'done' for Ireland, because Doherty is 'twice the player' and 'levels above', urging McCarthy to make the brave decision to drop his captain and make Doherty Ireland's first choice.

Seamus Coleman doesn’t get back into this Ireland team. Matt Doherty is quality. #COYBIG — Andy O'Rourke (@AndyFuchzKunz) November 18, 2019

Matt Doherty is levels above Coleman — Daragh Roycroft (@daraghr10) November 18, 2019

Matt Doherty is twice the player Seamus Coleman is — Conor Fegan (@cfegan17) November 18, 2019

If Coleman ever starts ahead of Doherty again...... — Barry Orr (@Barry_Orr) November 18, 2019

I love Coleman but you've got to have Doherty ahead of him the next game, he played unreal — James Montgomery (@JamesMonty1996) November 18, 2019

Seamus Coleman is done. Doherty is ahead of him now and he's taking the threat of Lee O'Connor very seriously. — Ger Scully (@gscully) November 18, 2019

Doherty > Coleman — Reece (@ReeceMurphy25) November 18, 2019

Sorry Seamie Coleman but you've lost your fullback spot. Superb range of incisive accurate passing, running and effort from Doherty #IREDEN — Callan United (@CallanUnited) November 18, 2019

No coincidence Ireland were a much bigger threat wit Matt Doherty in the team. He simply must start ahead of Coleman in March. — Robert Cribbin (@rob_cribbin) November 18, 2019

Coleman shouldn't be anywhere near that team again. Doherty is miles better. #IRLDEN — Eoin Martin (@tinypenguin3160) November 18, 2019

Difficult to drop your captain, but difficult to see how Coleman gets Doherty out of the way after that performance. — Gavin Cooney (@gcooney93) November 18, 2019

Matt Doherty is levels and levels above the player Coleman is now. Has to be our starting right back from here on. — Dan McLaughlin (@Dan23_92) November 18, 2019