Ireland fans think Seamus Coleman is 'done' after Matt Doherty's display

Dublin , Ireland - 18 November 2019; Supporters during the UEFA EURO2020 Qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and Denmark at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
Ireland drew 1-1 at home with Denmark on Monday night.

The Republic of Ireland face a play-off clash to get to EURO 2020 after failing to beat Denmark at the Aviva Stadium on Monday night.

Mick McCarthy's side went into the game needing a win to reach EURO 2020, but McCarthy went with a somewhat conservative line-up despite requiring a victory.

It was a hard-working performance but largely devoid of real quality, and Ireland fell behind in the second half when Martin Braithwaite ghosted into the box and scored for Denmark.

 

Ireland then needed two late goals, and got one of them as Matt Doherty headed home Enda Stevens' cross, but they couldn't find a second.

Ireland must now go through the play-offs if they're to reach EURO 2020, but with goals at a premium, it will still be a real battle.

McCarthy will have big decisions to make when that play-off game comes in March, and arguably his biggest one will be to decide who plays at right back.

Seamus Coleman is Ireland captain and has been a regular at right back for some time now, but his suspension on Monday gave Wolves ace Doherty a chance to shine – and he certainly took it.

Now, Ireland fans feel that Everton ace Coleman is 'done' for Ireland, because Doherty is 'twice the player' and 'levels above', urging McCarthy to make the brave decision to drop his captain and make Doherty Ireland's first choice.

