Netflix: Who is Iliza Shlesinger's husband? Occupation, age, Instagram!

Iliza: Unveiled is now available to stream on Netflix.

Well, you know where to go! Netflix has delivered some excellent comedy over the past year, boasting such specials from the likes of Dave Chappelle, Nikki Glaser, Mo Gilligan, Simon Amstell, Bill Burr and more.

Arguably, there has never been a better time to do stand-up comedy. Why you may ask? Well, it's because there's simply so much going on, and it's always intriguing to hear a comedian's stance on things, bringing out the humour in it all.

The latest special to emerge and attract attention on the streaming service is Iliza: Unveiled. It was released on Tuesday, November 19th 2019 and sees the American comedian Iliza Shlesinger offer some of her most hilarious and quick-witted material to date.

Since being crowned the winner of NBC's Last Comic Standing in 2008, she's helmed her own talk show Truth & Iliza and beyond, but here, she's at the top of her game.

Iliza: Unveiled on Netflix

Since landing on Netflix, a number of audiences and admirers have acknowledged it on Twitter.

One recently tweeted: "GOOD MORNING #Unveiled WITH @iliza IS ON NETFLIX YASSSSSS"; as you can tell, some are pretty excited about it.

Another fan posted: "@iliza Just started #Unveiled on @netflix, and seeing Blanche at the beginning made me so sad! Sweet girl! She will be missed!"

Similarly, one added: "I'm telling you I sobbed the minute I saw Blanche #IlizaUnveiled." It's pretty emotional, but since Unveiled landed, a number of people have been wondering who the comic's husband is. So, let's take a look...

Who is Iliza Shlesinger's husband?

Iliza Shlesinger's husband is Noah Galuten.

The couple married in 2018, and according to Earn the Necklace, he is 37-years-old; Iliza is 36.

As noted by the same source, Noah was an unemployed playwright at the age of 25 but decided to approach a new career as a food writer. On his blog - Man Bites World - he began to sample global cuisine every day and offer his thoughts.

Now, he is the host of numerous web series, having previously worked a wealth of jobs, from bartender to critic.

Across his career, his work has been featured in the likes of LA Weekly and Los Angeles magazine, while also having co-written On Vegetables with Jeremy Fox.

Now, he works for the Golden State restaurant group. But, what about his love life?

Interestingly, he actually met Iliza on a dating app back in 2016 and the pair became engaged in 2017.

Noah Galuten on Instagram!

You can follow Noah over on Instagram at @galuten; he currently has over 8,000 followers.

If you're a foodie, it's definitely worth checking out his feed, as much of the content featured is of some seriously mouth-watering cuisine.

On the other hand, if you scroll back you can find his wedding posts. In one of these, he wrote: " Overcome and overjoyed, I could not have had a more beautiful, fun, joyous and perfect wedding. I have, without question, married the best woman in the world..."

