How old is Mickey Mouse? Disney mascot celebrates birthday on November 18th!

Mickey Mouse is one of the most iconic characters ever created but just how old is he?

As Disney is one of the biggest entertainment companies in the world, there are few faces more recognisable than Mickey Mouse.

The Walt Disney mascot has been around for what seems like forever and that's because he's been present throughout the lifetimes of almost everyone alive today.

But just how old is Mickey Mouse and when the iconic character first make an appearance on our screens?

The birth of Mickey Mouse

In 2019, Mickey Mouse reached the grand old age of 91. Which is remarkable considering the fact that he hasn't aged a day since his first appearance.

Speaking of which, Mickey's first on-screen appearance, which also doubles as his birthday, came on November 18th, 1928 when the iconic mouse made his debut in Steamboat Willie, a film which is now often referenced ahead of Disney's animated films.

The heart of Disney

Despite Disney now owning the likes of Star Wars and Marvel Studios, Mickey Mouse has always been synonymous with the corporation, often earning itself the name, the House of Mouse, after Mickey.

He's a character who has been around since the very beginning and for a number of years was even voiced by the head honcho himself, Walt Disney.

Looking forward

Even though Mickey is now into his 90s, the iconic cartoon character looks to be far from finished.

While Mickey's appearances in short and feature-length films have become more sporadic, he's still going strong on the small screen with a pair of TV series currently airing, Mickey Mouse and Mickey and the Roadster Racers.

On top of that, Disney no doubt have something planned for when the iconic mouse turns 100 in 2028.