Harry Redknapp hits out at criticism of Tottenham star Dele Alli

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli responded well to criticism himself.

Harry Redknapp has stuck up for Tottenham Hotspur talent Dele Alli after the midfielder received a barrage of criticism.

Pundits on Sky Sports laid into Alli's performance after Tottenham's 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

This came after a barren spell in front of goal for the former MK Dons midfielder.

Harry Redknapp has told The Sun that he feels the criticism of Alli was over the top, even if focused just on the Liverpool match.

The ex-Tottenham manager said: "He got badly criticised for his performance at Liverpool but he covered more yards than any other player by so much it was ridiculous. And yet he got criticised for not running or working hard after the game.

“When you looked at it he had certainly put a shift in. It’s not gone well but I think he’s a good kid and a good trainer. His form has dipped.

“He hit such high standards a year or two before. If he can get back to that form again then that would be a major boost.”

Alli responded well by scoring for Tottenham against Everton in their next Premier League game

Tottenham need him to get back to his scoring best on a regular basis, and the criticism might have sparked something in him.

Alli can not afford to coast, he needs to work hard. His talent has never been in question. He just needs to show how much he wants to be great.