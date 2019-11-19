Guillem Balague tweets prediction about Pochettino's future

Speculation surrounds the future of Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham Hotspur will return from the international break with a London derby against West Ham United this weekend, in a game that looks vital for both managers.

Manuel Pellegrini desperately needs a result to save his West Ham job after just two points in six games, whilst speculation surrounds Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino too.

Spurs have been poor this season, with all kinds of theories swirling over just why they've only been able to win three Premier League games so far this term.

From a Champions League final hangover, to a squad that is suffering from poor recruitment in recent years, to too many players eyeing departures, to Pochettino himself being unhappy; maybe it's a combination of all those theories.

Now, The Telegraph claim that Pochettino has held 'crisis talks' with chairman Daniel Levy, and Tottenham's players are bracing themselves for a managerial change.

There may be a stand-off if that's the case, as it's hard to see Levy paying huge compensation to sack Pochettino, and it's just as difficult to see the Argentine quitting.

Now, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague – who wrote the book 'Brave New World' about Pochettino and knows him from his time at Espanyol – has predicted that Pochettino will not resign, believing he's not the type of person to quit.

Balague added that whilst Spurs have looked as Massimiliano Allegri, Jose Mourinho and Julian Nagelsmann, the first two are waiting for something else, and Nagelsmann is too expensive to prise away from RB Leipzig, leaving Tottenham in a tricky position.

2.If he does so, he will have to go for a manager with no job now (to avoid having to pay compensation). Allegri wants to wait for something else, Mourinho too expensive and also waiting for something else — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) November 19, 2019

4.Spurs are in for few rough years whatever happens next. Recycling the side and competing at the same level as in recent years will be very hard, if not impossible in the short term — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) November 19, 2019

6. Ah. I very much doubt Pochettino is about to quit. Not his style at all — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) November 19, 2019