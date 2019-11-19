Graham Roberts reacts to Mauricio Pochettino sack rumours at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has struggled badly to get his side playing to their maximum so far this season.

Graham Roberts has suggested that he doesn’t believe rumours that Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino could leave.

The Telegraph reported last night that Pochettino’s future at Spurs was now in serious doubt, with his departure looking inevitable.

Tottenham are already believed to be looking at potential replacements for the Argentine manager, with Eddie Howe said to be one of the potential options.

But Roberts seemingly doesn’t want Howe to replace Pochettino, given that he had a poor spell with Burnley early on in his career.

Absolute load bill...s — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) November 19, 2019

Didn’t Howe fell at Burnley — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) November 19, 2019

Roberts has been a fierce supporter of Pochettino throughout his time at Spurs, and has always backed the Lilywhites’ current manager.

Pochettino is unquestionably under pressure at Tottenham though, as their form this season has been awful.

Spurs are currently sat in the bottom half of the Premier League table, and there are question marks over whether Pochettino is still motivating the players.

Tottenham are next in action after the international break, when they take on West Ham United, and a victory would at least go some way to reducing the pressure on Pochettino’s men.