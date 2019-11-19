Graham Roberts questions Bruno Fernandes to Tottenham rumour

Bruno Fernandes to Tottenham Hotspur is a rumour that's getting more traction after the summer transfer window.

Graham Roberts has questioned why Tottenham Hotspur would be signing players - specifically Bruno Fernandes - amid the uncertainty over Mauricio Pochettino's future.

Pressure is mounting on the Tottenham boss who has overseen just three Premier League wins this season.

Spurs sit 14th in the table and 11 points adrift of a top-four finish after only 12 matches.

According to The Independent, the North Londoners have already drawn up a shortlist of six potential replacements for the Argentine manager.

Despite Pochettino's future looking shaky, the Lilywhites continue to find themselves linked with players and Football London wrote that Fernandes could be an option in the January transfer window.

The Sporting Lisbon midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Tottenham during the summer and, according to O Jogo, the Portuguese outfit will be willing to sell him for £65 million.

But the English club's former star Roberts is confused as to why Spurs are reportedly looking at players without knowing who the manager will be.

Why would they come If poch is leaving as next manager might not want them — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) November 19, 2019

Roberts is right in this instance. It makes no sense for any player to be interested in a move to Tottenham until the Pochettino situation has been clarified one way or the other.

No footballer is going to want to join them unless they know either that Pochettino or his staying, or who the next manager is going to be.