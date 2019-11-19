Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Graham Roberts questions Bruno Fernandes to Tottenham rumour

Shane Callaghan
Sporting CP Midfielder Bruno Fernandes in action during the Premier League 2019
Shane Callaghan
Bruno Fernandes to Tottenham Hotspur is a rumour that's getting more traction after the summer transfer window.

Bruno Fernandes of Sporting CP during the Liga Nos round 11 match between Sporting CP and Belenenses at Estadio Jose Alvalade on November 10, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Graham Roberts has questioned why Tottenham Hotspur would be signing players - specifically Bruno Fernandes - amid the uncertainty over Mauricio Pochettino's future.

Pressure is mounting on the Tottenham boss who has overseen just three Premier League wins this season.

Spurs sit 14th in the table and 11 points adrift of a top-four finish after only 12 matches.

According to The Independent, the North Londoners have already drawn up a shortlist of six potential replacements for the Argentine manager.

 

Despite Pochettino's future looking shaky, the Lilywhites continue to find themselves linked with players and Football London wrote that Fernandes could be an option in the January transfer window.

The Sporting Lisbon midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Tottenham during the summer and, according to O Jogo, the Portuguese outfit will be willing to sell him for £65 million.

But the English club's former star Roberts is confused as to why Spurs are reportedly looking at players without knowing who the manager will be.

Roberts is right in this instance. It makes no sense for any player to be interested in a move to Tottenham until the Pochettino situation has been clarified one way or the other.

No footballer is going to want to join them unless they know either that Pochettino or his staying, or who the next manager is going to be.

Bruno Fernandes of Portugal during the UEFA Nations league match between Portugal v Luxembourg at the Estádio José Alvalade (Lisboa) on October 11, 2019 in Lisboa Portugal

 

Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

