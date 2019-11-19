Google Stadia: Some gamers react to its input lag - "This is a joke!"

Some gamers have reacted to Google Stadia and its horrendously bad input lag.

Today is the day Google Stadia has officially launched for those who were eager enough to see the supposed revolution in gaming earlier than others. While the negativity was to be expected following its poor launch line-up and less than convincing previews earlier in the year, the platform has been received divisively with gamers in particular shocked at its horrendously bad input lag and latency.

Google Stadia has received mixed reviews with most outlets agreeing that it has the potential to change gaming but not at launch.

While Google will attempt to resolve the widely reported technical issues with their platform, a lot of gamers have already deemed the service to be dead on arrival thanks to missing features and its input lag.

STAR WARS JEDI FALLEN ORDER: The Albino Wyyyschokk is scary but easy to defeat

Google Stadia input lag

The Washington Post have uploaded an in-depth and insightful article about Google Stadia and its performance, as well as uploaded a video to YouTube demonstrating its terrible input lag.

As you will be able to see via the YouTube video above, the input lag is horrendous as it takes a couple of seconds for the action to occur after pressing the corresponding key/button.

The input lag is also said to vary meaning it's impossible for people to become adjusted to the delay between pressing a key and seeing its corresponding action performed on screen.

It's not only the Washington Post who have been critical of Google Stadia and its input woes. Forbes have also criticised the delay which they held accountable for numerous deaths across multiple games.

The outlet also noted that they suffered from periodic frame drops and stuttering, as well as audio sync issues.

Google Stadia was unplayable at times. That won't be acceptable for any gamer.



But it's hard to "review" Stadia since it's an ongoing service. It's like reviewing YouTube on its first day.



But if we were to talk about what it is now: It's not good.https://t.co/wmhy6yONDm — Gene Park (@GenePark) November 18, 2019

Happy Google Stadia day

Below you'll find a assortment of tweets reacting to the input delay and other issues for Google Stadia demonstrated by The Washington Post and others.

HOW TO FIX: Star Wars stuttering on PS4

Let the people who actually know about gaming do this. Google is a joke pic.twitter.com/7S7h5z0RwS — MohawkWarrior76 (@Warrior_Hawk76) November 19, 2019

What's even the point of boasting games running at 60 or 120FPS, when the input latency is complete garbage. That and compression artifacts kind of ruin why you'd play games at a higher framerate to begin with. — ⒶBesuBaruⒶ (@BesuBaru) November 19, 2019

Here in France we had way worse behaviors, something like 4 seconds of response time.



I mean, it was like playing even worse than playing video games completely drunk. In Destiny 2 i died like 15times in the first story mission, and i have like 600hours on the steam version. — Ξmryχ... mais sur Switch (@emryx) November 18, 2019

"the input lag on Google Stadia is nothing to worry about it's hardly noticeable!"



Stadia: pic.twitter.com/i58VZVs102 — The Istvaan Man (@Canteen__) November 18, 2019

It works.

But input lag.

And most of the country with their bandwidth caps.



Thanks for reading my review on Google Stadia! — Saxidro (@Saxidro) November 19, 2019

"the input lag on Google Stadia is nothing to worry about it's hardly noticeable!"



Stadia: pic.twitter.com/HsM1fiCpSD — Sn9 (@Sn9TheWeeb) November 18, 2019

Yep, this was my experience pic.twitter.com/flW3TwSlwq — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) November 18, 2019

I know I've been a Stadia skeptic, but testing this week was just a catastrophe from start to finishhttps://t.co/fptLknF51S — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) November 18, 2019

With reviews ranging from "perfectly playable" to "total shitshow" it's p clear Stadia's biggest problem is the thing Google largely has no control over: network. Not unlike launching YouTube in 1999, esp for US people outside major cities. — Alex Dobie (@alexdobie) November 18, 2019