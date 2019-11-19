Google Stadia: Some gamers react to its input lag - "This is a joke!"

Some gamers have reacted to Google Stadia and its horrendously bad input lag.

Today is the day Google Stadia has officially launched for those who were eager enough to see the supposed revolution in gaming earlier than others. While the negativity was to be expected following its poor launch line-up and less than convincing previews earlier in the year, the platform has been received divisively with gamers in particular shocked at its horrendously bad input lag and latency.

Google Stadia has received mixed reviews with most outlets agreeing that it has the potential to change gaming but not at launch.

While Google will attempt to resolve the widely reported technical issues with their platform, a lot of gamers have already deemed the service to be dead on arrival thanks to missing features and its input lag.

Google Stadia input lag

The Washington Post have uploaded an in-depth and insightful article about Google Stadia and its performance, as well as uploaded a video to YouTube demonstrating its terrible input lag.

As you will be able to see via the YouTube video above, the input lag is horrendous as it takes a couple of seconds for the action to occur after pressing the corresponding key/button.

The input lag is also said to vary meaning it's impossible for people to become adjusted to the delay between pressing a key and seeing its corresponding action performed on screen.

It's not only the Washington Post who have been critical of Google Stadia and its input woes. Forbes have also criticised the delay which they held accountable for numerous deaths across multiple games.

The outlet also noted that they suffered from periodic frame drops and stuttering, as well as audio sync issues.

Happy Google Stadia day

Below you'll find a assortment of tweets reacting to the input delay and other issues for Google Stadia demonstrated by The Washington Post and others.

