Fortnite Chapter 2: What date does season 1 end and season 2 start?

The end and start date for season 1 and 2 of Epic Games' Battle Royale rebirth, Fortnite Chapter 2.

Fortnite Chapter 2 has been the fresh start the popular Battle Royale shooter sorely needed thanks to a new and better map coupled with a return to its simpler roots. But, as Christmas hurries up with people already unveiling decorations this November, fans of the Hunger Games superior should be excited for the end and start date of season 1 and 2 respectively.

With the release of Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Epic Games have recently dared players to overcome the stereotype that Stormtroopers cannot shoot any target be it dead or alive. However, away from the announced crossover with the force, a date for when the first season of Fortnite Chapter 2 will conclude has been revealed.

And all signs point to a very merry Christmas.

Fortnite Chapter 2: What date does season 1 end?

Season 1 for Fortnite Chapter 2 is scheduled to end on December 12th.

This comes courtesy of Epic Games (via the Express) as it's the date the season 1 Battle Pass will conclude.

For those who have become a tad jaded with the current season, its fast-approaching end date will hopefully provide a much-needed variety of fresh things to do and complete.

Fortnite Chapter 2: What date does season 2 start?

Season 2 for Fortnite Chapter 2 could start on December 12th, but it could also take place a couple of days or a week afterwards.

Whatever the case may be for when the second season starts, a lot of Battle Royale participants are hopeful that there will be a Christmas theme.

A map covered in a blanket of snow and festive weapons from Santa Claus' workshop of death is definitely a fresh look that would make Fortnite Chapter 2 feel new again.

However, we'll just have to wait and see if Epic Games are truly in the festive spirit.