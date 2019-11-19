Football Manager 2020 Mobile: 40 cheap wonderkids to boost any FM team

Football Manager 2020 is here which means it's time to unearth a new generation of wonderkids.

It's that time of year again, folks, when prospective managers all over the world take to the virtual dug-out as the latest instalment of Football Manager hits the app store.

This time around, fans of the ever-more in-depth series have a whole raft of changes to contend with to keep their managerial careers alive including revamped youth development and to sharpen up the mobile experience, new news and presentation features have been added.

On top of that, the ever-crucial list of wonderkids, the key to any good Football Manager save, has a few new exciting additions.

But just who should you aim to bring into your team?

Football Manager 2020 is out!

Fans of the game on PC have already spent two weeks enjoying the FM beta but now the full Football Manager 2020 game is here and it's on mobile too!

The November 19th release date has been met with plenty of wannabe managers taking the plunge into a new career and will no doubt see countless players searching to find that next great wonderkid to lead their team to glory.

The joy of the wonderkid

Wonderkids are a huge part of the Football Manager experience, especially if you're looking to play a career over several seasons.

Not only can they play an integral part in your team of the future but if you're short on cash can be sold for mega-profits.

Wonderkids may start on the periphery of many squads but quickly take centre-stage on the route to footballing greatness. As a result, searching out the next Lionel Messi can be a hugely important but arduous process.

Luckily, we've compiled a list of some of the best and brightest, but most importantly cheap, wonderkids heading our way in FM20.

But just remember, if your wonderkids don't get any game time they're quickly going to become wonderflops.

50 of the best and cheapest wonderkids in FM20

We all know about the likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Matthijs De Ligt and Kylian Mbappe, who are already massively expensive stars of the game despite their young age, so we'll be taking a look at some of the cheaper wonderkid options out there instead, for those of you with a team that doesn't quite have the budget to compete with the big boys.

It's worth noting that this is the value of the player at the very start of the game which is almost certainly going to rise if you don't act quickly.

Goalkeeper

Gavin Bazunu | 17 | Manchester City | Irish | £270,000

Manuel Gasparini | 17 | Udinese | Italian | £100,000

Ivan Martinez | 17 | Osasuna | Spanish | £150,000

Alessandro Plizzari | 19 | AC Milan | Italian | £570,000

Right Back

Raoul Bellanova | 19 | Bordeaux | Italian | £200,000

Tomas Esteves | 17 | Porto | Portuguese | £540,000

Ki-Jana Hoever | 17 | Liverpool | Dutch | £340,000

Kayne Ramsay | 18 | Southampton | English | £680,000

Tomas Tavares | 18 | Benfica | Portuguese | £830,000

Centre Back

Nicolo Armini | 18 | Lazio | Italian | £260,000

Armel Bella-Kotchap | 17 | VfL Bochum | German | £30,000

Jorge Cuenca | 19 | Barcelona | Spanish | £750,000

Javier Montero | 20 | Atletico Madrid | Spanish | £590,000

Nehuen Perez | 19 | Atletico Madrid | Argentinian | £750,000

Left Back

Melvin Bard | 18 | Lyon | French | £440,000

Goncalo Costa | 19 | Sporting Lisbon | Portuguese | £80,000

Frederico Ermacora | 19 | Udinese | Italian | £50,000

Toni Herrero | 18 | Leveante | Spanish | £140,000

Defensive Midfield

Daniel Braganca | 20 | Sporting Lisbon | Portuguese | £430,000

Noah Kenneh | 16 | Leeds | English | £190,000

Ludovit Reis | 19 | Barcelona | Dutch | £710,000

Centre Midfield

Miguel Baeza | 19 | Real Madrid | Spanish | £230,000

Tiago Dantas | 18 | Benfica | Portuguese | £820,000

Ilaix Moriba | 16 | Barcelona | Spanish | £500,000

Alessio Riccardi | 18 | Roma | Italian | £500,000

Attacking Midfield

Gianluca Gaetano | 19 | Napoli | Italian | £520,000

Hannibal Mejbri | 16 | Manchester United | French | £360,000

Pedri | 16 | Barcelona | Spanish | £570,000

Nuno Santos| 20 | Benfica | Portuguese | £980,000

Right Midfield

Harvey Elliot | 16 | Liverpool | English | £600,000

Ajdin Hasic | 17 | Besiktas | Bosnian | £110,000

Rober | 18 | Real Betis | Spanish | £50,000

Emmanuel Vignato | 18 | Chievo | Italian | £600,000

Left Midfield

Luca Connell | 18 | Celtic | Irish | £270,000

Ansu Fati | 16 | Barcelona | Spanish | £840,000

Daniel Maldini | 17 | AC Milan | Italian | £100,000

Striker

Sekou Koita | 19 | Red Bull Salzburg | Malian | £940,000

Troy Parrott | 17 | Tottenham | English | £510,000

Abel Ruiz | 19 | Barcelona | Spanish | £840,000

Joshua Zirkzee | 18 | Bayern Munich | Dutch | £400,000

