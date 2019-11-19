Football Manager 2020 Mobile: 40 cheap wonderkids to boost any FM team

Football Manager 2020 is here which means it's time to unearth a new generation of wonderkids.
It's that time of year again, folks, when prospective managers all over the world take to the virtual dug-out as the latest instalment of Football Manager hits the app store.
This time around, fans of the ever-more in-depth series have a whole raft of changes to contend with to keep their managerial careers alive including revamped youth development and to sharpen up the mobile experience, new news and presentation features have been added.
On top of that, the ever-crucial list of wonderkids, the key to any good Football Manager save, has a few new exciting additions.
But just who should you aim to bring into your team?
Football Manager 2020 is out!
Fans of the game on PC have already spent two weeks enjoying the FM beta but now the full Football Manager 2020 game is here and it's on mobile too!
The November 19th release date has been met with plenty of wannabe managers taking the plunge into a new career and will no doubt see countless players searching to find that next great wonderkid to lead their team to glory.
The joy of the wonderkid
Wonderkids are a huge part of the Football Manager experience, especially if you're looking to play a career over several seasons.
Not only can they play an integral part in your team of the future but if you're short on cash can be sold for mega-profits.
Wonderkids may start on the periphery of many squads but quickly take centre-stage on the route to footballing greatness. As a result, searching out the next Lionel Messi can be a hugely important but arduous process.
Luckily, we've compiled a list of some of the best and brightest, but most importantly cheap, wonderkids heading our way in FM20.
But just remember, if your wonderkids don't get any game time they're quickly going to become wonderflops.
50 of the best and cheapest wonderkids in FM20
We all know about the likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Matthijs De Ligt and Kylian Mbappe, who are already massively expensive stars of the game despite their young age, so we'll be taking a look at some of the cheaper wonderkid options out there instead, for those of you with a team that doesn't quite have the budget to compete with the big boys.
It's worth noting that this is the value of the player at the very start of the game which is almost certainly going to rise if you don't act quickly.
Goalkeeper
Gavin Bazunu | 17 | Manchester City | Irish | £270,000
Manuel Gasparini | 17 | Udinese | Italian | £100,000
Ivan Martinez | 17 | Osasuna | Spanish | £150,000
Alessandro Plizzari | 19 | AC Milan | Italian | £570,000
Right Back
Raoul Bellanova | 19 | Bordeaux | Italian | £200,000
Tomas Esteves | 17 | Porto | Portuguese | £540,000
Ki-Jana Hoever | 17 | Liverpool | Dutch | £340,000
Kayne Ramsay | 18 | Southampton | English | £680,000
Tomas Tavares | 18 | Benfica | Portuguese | £830,000
Centre Back
Nicolo Armini | 18 | Lazio | Italian | £260,000
Armel Bella-Kotchap | 17 | VfL Bochum | German | £30,000
Jorge Cuenca | 19 | Barcelona | Spanish | £750,000
Javier Montero | 20 | Atletico Madrid | Spanish | £590,000
Nehuen Perez | 19 | Atletico Madrid | Argentinian | £750,000
Left Back
Melvin Bard | 18 | Lyon | French | £440,000
Goncalo Costa | 19 | Sporting Lisbon | Portuguese | £80,000
Frederico Ermacora | 19 | Udinese | Italian | £50,000
Toni Herrero | 18 | Leveante | Spanish | £140,000
Defensive Midfield
Daniel Braganca | 20 | Sporting Lisbon | Portuguese | £430,000
Noah Kenneh | 16 | Leeds | English | £190,000
Ludovit Reis | 19 | Barcelona | Dutch | £710,000
Centre Midfield
Miguel Baeza | 19 | Real Madrid | Spanish | £230,000
Tiago Dantas | 18 | Benfica | Portuguese | £820,000
Ilaix Moriba | 16 | Barcelona | Spanish | £500,000
Alessio Riccardi | 18 | Roma | Italian | £500,000
Attacking Midfield
Gianluca Gaetano | 19 | Napoli | Italian | £520,000
Hannibal Mejbri | 16 | Manchester United | French | £360,000
Pedri | 16 | Barcelona | Spanish | £570,000
Nuno Santos| 20 | Benfica | Portuguese | £980,000
Right Midfield
Harvey Elliot | 16 | Liverpool | English | £600,000
Ajdin Hasic | 17 | Besiktas | Bosnian | £110,000
Rober | 18 | Real Betis | Spanish | £50,000
Emmanuel Vignato | 18 | Chievo | Italian | £600,000
Left Midfield
Luca Connell | 18 | Celtic | Irish | £270,000
Ansu Fati | 16 | Barcelona | Spanish | £840,000
Daniel Maldini | 17 | AC Milan | Italian | £100,000
Striker
Sekou Koita | 19 | Red Bull Salzburg | Malian | £940,000
Troy Parrott | 17 | Tottenham | English | £510,000
Abel Ruiz | 19 | Barcelona | Spanish | £840,000
Joshua Zirkzee | 18 | Bayern Munich | Dutch | £400,000
