Fans react to Tottenham Hotspur ace Son Heung-min's latest display for South Korea

Son Heung-min of South Korea (L) fights for the ball with Richarlison of Brazil (R) during the match between Brazil and Korea Republic on November 19, 2019 at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in...
The Tottenham Hotspur forward has been away from Spurs on international duty and did well today despite his nation being beaten.

A number of fans have been commenting on Twitter about Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min's latest game for South Korea following Spurs sharing an update on their social media channel:

Son played the full 90 minutes for the Taeguk Warriors as they fell to a 3-0 loss at the hands of Brazil in a friendly in Abu Dhabi and put in a decent display despite his side being heavily defeated by the five-time world champions.

 

 

Lucas Paqueta's early header and Philippe Coutinho's free kick put the Selecao in charge by the interval, before Danilo rounded off the scoring with a powerful drive from the edge of the penalty area.

Son did his utmost to drag his side back into the game, forcing Alisson Becker into a low save with a 22-yard effort in the 15th minute, before curling narrowly wide from just inside the left-hand edge of the penalty area six minutes later, and the Liverpool keeper also palmed a 25-yard effort from the Tottenham man late on.

Here is what some fans of both Tottenham and South Korea made of their hero's display:

The result extended South Korea’s poor run, Son's nation having gone three games without scoring, while Brazil ended their five-game winless run, having previously not recorded a win since lifting the Copa America in July.

Son also played the full game against Lebanon in World Cup qualifying last week, where he was given a difficult time by opposition defender Alexander Michel Melki en route to a goalless draw.

Tottenham return to action on Saturday when Mauricio Pochettino and co head to West Ham in the Premier League's Saturday early kickoff (12:30pm GMT).

Son Heung-min of South Korea leaves the field wearing a Brazil shirt during the match between Brazil and Korea Republic on November 19, 2019 at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi,...

