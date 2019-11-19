Fans react to Tottenham Hotspur ace Son Heung-min's latest display for South Korea

The Tottenham Hotspur forward has been away from Spurs on international duty and did well today despite his nation being beaten.
A number of fans have been commenting on Twitter about Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min's latest game for South Korea following Spurs sharing an update on their social media channel:
Son played the full 90 minutes for the Taeguk Warriors as they fell to a 3-0 loss at the hands of Brazil in a friendly in Abu Dhabi and put in a decent display despite his side being heavily defeated by the five-time world champions.
Lucas Paqueta's early header and Philippe Coutinho's free kick put the Selecao in charge by the interval, before Danilo rounded off the scoring with a powerful drive from the edge of the penalty area.
Son did his utmost to drag his side back into the game, forcing Alisson Becker into a low save with a 22-yard effort in the 15th minute, before curling narrowly wide from just inside the left-hand edge of the penalty area six minutes later, and the Liverpool keeper also palmed a 25-yard effort from the Tottenham man late on.
Here is what some fans of both Tottenham and South Korea made of their hero's display:
great performance from him— Tristan Tardieu (@TTlads) 19 November 2019
Great! Now put him on a plane and send him back to London now. Thanks! #COYS— Jo Mac (@Jomacjomac) 19 November 2019
He's used to defeats— RobMaTHFC (@robmathfc) 19 November 2019
that's okay Sonny— kayle_19 (@19_kayle) 19 November 2019
You take it next time Sonny⚪— LIL FREEZIE (@Ask62742317) 19 November 2019
More of the same this weekend— Closure99 (@Closure991) 19 November 2019
Kane and Son playing 90+ mins in meaningless games while other clubs find ways to protect their best players. Tottenham equipo chico.— Angie (@angieindmorning) 19 November 2019
Well done Sonny— Chloe (@dudooo7) 19 November 2019
The result extended South Korea’s poor run, Son's nation having gone three games without scoring, while Brazil ended their five-game winless run, having previously not recorded a win since lifting the Copa America in July.
Son also played the full game against Lebanon in World Cup qualifying last week, where he was given a difficult time by opposition defender Alexander Michel Melki en route to a goalless draw.
Tottenham return to action on Saturday when Mauricio Pochettino and co head to West Ham in the Premier League's Saturday early kickoff (12:30pm GMT).
