Every Christmas film on Now TV 2019 with ratings and trailers

Now TV boasts a proud partnership with Sky Cinema, with movies from both platforms crossing over from TV to online.

There's no better place to tuck into a wealth of festive flicks than the Now TV service with over 50 Christmas movies lined up for the holidays.

Considering there's more Christmas films than there are days of the month in December, you better take this handy Now TV ratings guide and dive into the action.

Christmas movies that EVERYONE should watch - It's a Wonderful Life

"Frank Capra's ultimate winter warmer stars James Stewart as a depressed good guy who discovers that his small town just wouldn't be the same without him."

Miracle on 34th Street (all three versions)

A Christmas classic, there are four remakes of the movie that tells the tale of a supermarket Santa Claus caught in a battle with the law over whether he is 'the real St Nicholas'.

Sky features the 1947, 1973 and 1994 versions, with the latest remake featuring Richard Attenborough and the young girl who plays Matilda.

The Polar Express

"A digital Tom Hanks plays the conductor who takes a sceptical boy on a Christmas journey he'll never forget in this groundbreaking animated favourite."

The Muppet Christmas Carol

"Michael Caine plays a mean Scrooge but mainly a stooge to his Muppet co-stars in this joyously silly take on Dickens' evergreen tale."

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

"After holidays from hell - home and abroad - the Griswolds - led by disaster-prone dad Clark (Chevy Chase) - opt to stay put for the festive season."

Scrooged

"Bill Murray is perfect as the mean-spirited TV boss who gets an eye-watering lesson from three ghosts. Big laughs in this sharp update of A Christmas Carol."

The not-very-Christmassy but still awesome festive flicks - Trading Places

A1983 comedy classic that stars Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd.

Batman Returns

"Blockbuster action set around Christmas as Gotham braces itself for a showdown between caped crusader Michael Keaton, Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman and the Penguin."

Die Hard

"Christmas is a time for taking when sneering Euro villain Alan Rickman is pitted against Bruce Willis's New York cop John McClane in a Los Angeles skyscraper."

Second tier Xmas movies always worth a watch - A Christmas Carol

"Jim Carrey voices Ebenezer Scrooge in this animated adaption of Charles Dickens' classic tale."

This Christmas

"A dysfunctional family celebrate their first Christmas for years in traditional style: with put-downs, punch-ups and jaw-dropping surprises. Idris Elba stars."

Bad Santa

"Billy Bob Thornton puts the grot into grotto as a lowlife crook who takes a job as a shop Santa in order to rob the place. A foul-mouthed treat for grown-ups."

Fred Claus

"There's chaos at the North Pole when Santa's grinchy brother (Vince Vaughn) gets his big foot in the family business. Talk about an elf scare!"

The Star

"A donkey goes in search of excitement in this charming animated comedy about the story of the first Christmas. A modern 2017 flick featuring Kelly Clarkson and Oprah Winfrey."

Jingle All The Way

Who doesn't like a Christmas film with Arnie?

"Desperate dad Arnold Schwarzenegger promises his son a super toy for Christmas, only to find that every store is sold out."

Hidden Christmas gems you also need to see - Frozen Fever

"Animated short featuring the characters from Disney's Oscar-winning Frozen. It can't match the original but still worth a watch."

Snow Day

"Nippy comedy with Chevy Chase as a weatherman whose kids' school is closed by a freak snowstorm. Naturally, the pupils want to keep the doors closed..."

All I want for Christmas

"Touching tale about two kids who try to reunite their divorced parents for Christmas, helped by their grandmother (Lauren Bacall) and Santa (Leslie Nielsen)."

I'll Be Home for Christmas

"Seasonal comedy starring a young Jessica Biel. Chaos reigns when a teenager's dad promises him a Porsche if he can make it home in time for Christmas."

Anna and the Apocalypse

"Shaun of the Dead meets La La Land... at Christmas".

Surviving Christmas

"It's Christmas chaos as lonely millionaire Ben Affleck hires a family to spend the holidays with. Supposed 'comedy'."

12 Men at Christmas

"Kristin Chenoweth stars as a PR executive who must convince 12 men to pose naked for a calendar when she relocates to a cash-strapped town after getting fired."

Home Alone 4

Yep. They made a fourth film.

Coming Home for Christmas

A very cheesy holiday romance flick!

"A holiday-loving house manager working for a wealthy family finds herself pursued by two very different brothers."

The type of Christmas films you probably don't need to watch...

The Family Stone

Look Who’s Talking Now

Coming Home for Christmas

Christmas on Holly Lane

Her Magical Christmas

We Wish You a Marry Christmas

Holly Star

The Christmas Contract

The Christmas Cottage

A Bramble House Christmas

A Christmas Cruise

Tom and Jerry’s Santa’s Little Helpers

Bah, Humduck

Santa Buddies

Snow Dogs

The Search for Santa Paws

Santa Paws 2

The Swan Princess