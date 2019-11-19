Everton striker Moise Kean praised by Italy U21 boss Paolo Nicolato

The Everton summer signing has struggled at Goodison Park since his arrival and as such, recent speculation has claimed he could look to leave the Toffees next year.

Everton forward Moise Kean has been praised by Italy Under-21 boss Paolo Nicolato, who has said the Toffees youngster has always been professional under his watch (Football Italia).

The Everton summer signing has recently found himself in the spotlight amid a tricky start to life at Goodison Park, which has led to speculation of a January departure potentially being on the cards.

Kean signed for Everton in early August from Juventus, joining Marco Silva's side for an initial fee of £25.1million that could rise to £27.5million, according to BBC Sport, and his arrival was met with much fanfare given his talent and potential.

The 19-year-old is yet to get off the mark in 11 games for Everton and missed the 2-1 win away at Southampton altogether after being late for a team meeting - not the first time in his young career that he has been reprimanded for poor timekeeping.

However, Italy U-21 coach Nicolato says the striker has been professional with him while on Azzurri duty, being quoted by Football Italia as saying: "At his age it's not easy with this pressure... He was perfect over the last few days. It is not easy to manage all this interest, this pressure. But within the group he is doing well."

A report from Calciomercato recently suggested that AC Milan were seeking to bring Kean to the San Siro as early as the January transfer window, while the Corriere dello Sport claimed that Roma have also thrown their name in the hat.

Up next for Italy U21s is their Euro 2021 qualifier with Armenia, while Marco Silva's Everton will face Norwich at Goodison Park this weekend.