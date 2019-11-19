Emre Can comments will delight Liverpool fans

The former Liverpool midfielder is finding out that the grass isn't greener in Italy.

Emre Can made a very big and brave decision to quit Liverpool in 2018.

The Germany international refused to sign a new contract at Anfield and joined Juventus on a Bosman only 18 months ago.

Earlier that summer, Liverpool were beaten finalists in the Champions League by Real Madrid and it was clear that Jurgen Klopp's side were going places, despite the defeat.

A year later, the Reds went one step further and lifted the trophy for a sixth time, beating Tottenham Hotspur in June of this year.

Can and Juventus were sent crashing out of the competition by Ajax at the quarter-final stage and you could forgive the 25-year-old if he questioned his decision to quit Klopp's side when his old team-mates were dancing around the pitch in Madrid.

And it looks like Can now knows the grass isn't greener on the other side.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder has been reduced to being a squad player in Turin this season, managing only 150 minutes of league football under Maurizio Sarri.

And Can pulled no punches when speaking about his situation. He told The Echo: "I'm not happy right now. I'm not playing much at the moment. I played a lot last season, especially in important matches, for Juventus, and I also played well."

These words will delight Liverpool fans, whose side are eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table and on course for a first top-flight league title in 30 years.

Can obviously preferred the look of the project at Juventus - who signed Cristiano Ronaldo in the same summer - more than he liked what Klopp was building at Anfield.

Eighteen months on and it's clear that he made the wrong decision to refuse that contract, as many supporters warned him.