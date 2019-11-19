Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Emre Can comments will delight Liverpool fans

Shane Callaghan
Emre Can of Liverpool celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and NK Maribor at Anfield on November 1, 2017 in...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The former Liverpool midfielder is finding out that the grass isn't greener in Italy.

Danny Welbeck of Arsenal is challenged Emre Can of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Emirates Stadium on December 22, 2017 in London, England.

Emre Can made a very big and brave decision to quit Liverpool in 2018.

The Germany international refused to sign a new contract at Anfield and joined Juventus on a Bosman only 18 months ago.

Earlier that summer, Liverpool were beaten finalists in the Champions League by Real Madrid and it was clear that Jurgen Klopp's side were going places, despite the defeat.

A year later, the Reds went one step further and lifted the trophy for a sixth time, beating Tottenham Hotspur in June of this year.

 

Can and Juventus were sent crashing out of the competition by Ajax at the quarter-final stage and you could forgive the 25-year-old if he questioned his decision to quit Klopp's side when his old team-mates were dancing around the pitch in Madrid.

And it looks like Can now knows the grass isn't greener on the other side.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder has been reduced to being a squad player in Turin this season, managing only 150 minutes of league football under Maurizio Sarri.

And Can pulled no punches when speaking about his situation. He told The Echo: "I'm not happy right now. I'm not playing much at the moment. I played a lot last season, especially in important matches, for Juventus, and I also played well."

Emre Can of Liverpool and teammate Roberto Firmino confront referee Neil Swarbrick after some confrontation with Harry Maguire of Leicester City after Liverpool's first goal during the...

These words will delight Liverpool fans, whose side are eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table and on course for a first top-flight league title in 30 years.

Can obviously preferred the look of the project at Juventus - who signed Cristiano Ronaldo in the same summer - more than he liked what Klopp was building at Anfield.

Eighteen months on and it's clear that he made the wrong decision to refuse that contract, as many supporters warned him.

Emre Can of Liverpool passes under pressure from James Morrison of West Brom during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool at The Hawthorns on April...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch