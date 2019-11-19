Double boost for Tottenham Hotspur over Foyth and Lo Celso

Tottenham duo were left out of Argentina's second friendly.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino will be delighted by Lionel Scaloni's decision last night.

The Argentina manager decided not to use both Tottenham players at his disposal in the country's latest friendly.

Argentina took on Uruguay and did so with a heavily rotated team from the one which lined up against Brazil on Friday.

Tottenham duo Juan Foyth and Giovani Lo Celso both started in the game against Brazil. Against Uruguay they began on the bench.

And even with as many as four substitutes made by Argentina, both Foyth and Lo Celso remained on the bench.

The game ended in a 2-2 draw with Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi scoring for Argentina and Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez on target for Uruguay.

It was still a star studded match despite the rotation, but Tottenham's players got a rest.

After Lo Celso picked up an injury for Argentina in September, getting him back healthy was always a top priority for Spurs.

Now both he and Foyth will be hoping to start for Tottenham against West Ham at the weekend.