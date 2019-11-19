Quick links

Double boost for Tottenham Hotspur over Foyth and Lo Celso

Giovani Lo Celso of Argentina celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team during the Copa America Brazil 2019 quarterfinal match between Argentina and Venezuela at Maracana...
Tottenham duo were left out of Argentina's second friendly.

Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur shows his appreciation to the fans after the UEFA Champions League group B match between Crvena Zvezda and Tottenham Hotspur at Rajko...

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino will be delighted by Lionel Scaloni's decision last night.

The Argentina manager decided not to use both Tottenham players at his disposal in the country's latest friendly.

Argentina took on Uruguay and did so with a heavily rotated team from the one which lined up against Brazil on Friday.

 

Tottenham duo Juan Foyth and Giovani Lo Celso both started in the game against Brazil. Against Uruguay they began on the bench.

And even with as many as four substitutes made by Argentina, both Foyth and Lo Celso remained on the bench.

Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 09, 2019 in London, United...

The game ended in a 2-2 draw with Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi scoring for Argentina and Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez on target for Uruguay.

It was still a star studded match despite the rotation, but Tottenham's players got a rest.

After Lo Celso picked up an injury for Argentina in September, getting him back healthy was always a top priority for Spurs.

Now both he and Foyth will be hoping to start for Tottenham against West Ham at the weekend.

