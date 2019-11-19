Reported Arsenal and Southampton target Dejan Kulusevski makes history with Sweden debut

Arsenal and the Saints are reportedly keen to sign Kulusevski from Serie A outfit Parma.

Reported Arsenal and Southampton target Dejan Kulusevski made history on his Sweden debut on Monday night, becoming the first player born in the 21st century to represent the Scandinavian giants.

Janne Andersson’s side had already sealed their place in Euro 2020 with a 2-0 away win against Romania on Friday and the manager seized a chance to shuffle his back during a dead-rubber clash with perennial whipping boys Faroe Islands.

Kulusevski was rewarded with a first ever appearance in the famous yellow shirt, coming off the bench just after the hour as Sweden cruised to a 3-0 win. In the process, the play-maker became the first player born after the millennium to earn a cap for his country.

"It was great. A dream came true. I am very happy about the debut," he told FotbollSkanalen after the game.

Kulusevski was just two years old when Sol Campbell’s header earned England a draw with Sweden at the 2002 World Cup. Feel old yet?

Yet there are few players more deserving of a place in national team history. Kulusevski has been outstanding since joining Parma on loan from Atalanta over the summer, producing two goals and five assists in Serie A to catch the eye of clubs all over Europe.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that Arsenal are eyeing a £21.5 million-rated wonder-kid who could ease the creative burden on the out-of-favour Mesut Ozil. Southampton, who are struggling at both ends of the pitch, are set to make a £15 million bid, according to Corriere dello Sera Bergamo.

With Kulusevski fully focused on Parma for now, however, the Gunners and the Saints will more than likely have to wait to get their hands on a history-making midfielder.