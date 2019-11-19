Report: Watford star Gerard Deulofeu 'obsessed' with sealing Milan return

Premier League strugglers Watford need to keep Gerard Deulofeu but he is dreaming of a second spell in Serie A with AC Milan.

Gerard Deulofeu is desperate to leave Premier League strugglers Watford during the January transfer window, according to Calciomercato, and the Spain international would return to AC Milan ‘in a heartbeat’.

If it wasn’t for Deulofeu, Watford might still be without a win in their opening 12 games of the 2019/20 season. Quique Sanchez Flores’ side were outplayed for long periods last time out away at Norwich City but, thanks to a goal and an assist from this most enigmatic of talents, the Hornets finally got three points on the board after months of trying.

So the prospect of losing their most influential and gifted attacker midway through the season doesn’t bare thinking about for a Watford side still three points adrift of safety.

Unfortunately for them, Deulofeu has his heart set on a second spell at the San Siro. The 25-year-old spent the second half of the 2016/17 season on loan with the Rossoneri and, although Milan are not the all-conquering force they once were, they clearly left a real impression on a one-time Barcelona starlet.

Calciomercato claims that Deulofeu has always regretted failing to seal a permanent move to the seven-time European champions and returning has become an ‘obsession’.

Milan, for what it’s worth, know that Deulofeu would love to come back, though Watford’s £34 million price-tag puts a January deal in doubt.

Suddenly, Elton John’s 1976 classic ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ takes on extra significance for these already worried Watford supporters.