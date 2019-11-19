Report: Southampton ready to sign Aaron Long for £5m

USA international Aaron Long is reportedly heading to Premier League strugglers Saints from MLS outfit New York Red Bulls.

Southampton look set to seize their chance to sign USA international centre-back Aaron Long in the January transfer window, according to the Mirror (19 November, page 50).

The Saints have conceded more goals than any other Premier League side so far this season, letting in three against Burnley, four against Chelsea and nine against Leicester. As a result, embattled coach Ralph Hasenhuttl is counting down the days until January arrives with the south coast strugglers crying out for additions at the back.

Sky claimed over the weekend that Southampton had been offered the chance to sign 27-year-old Long from New York Red Bulls after he finally acquired a work permit which previously scuppered a move to West Ham United.

The report did not share how Southampton felt about a deal for the highly-rated American. But, according to The Mirror, Long would be a welcome addition at the St Mary’s with Long understood to tick a lot of the boxes for Hasenhuttl.

The report suggests that a deal will cost a bargain £5 million. Long won the MLS Defender of the Year award in 2018 and helped the USA reach the Gold Cup final over the summer, establishing himself as his country’s top centre-half.

Long is renowned across the Atlantic for his speed, his strength in the air and his ability to start attacks from the back.