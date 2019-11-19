Quick links

Report: Southampton ready to sign Aaron Long for £5m

Southampton FC manager Ralph Hasenhuttl during a Southampton FC press conference at the Staplewood Campus on January 10, 2019 in Southampton, England.
USA international Aaron Long is reportedly heading to Premier League strugglers Saints from MLS outfit New York Red Bulls.

New York Red Bulls midfielder Aaron Long (33) controls the ball during the first half of the Major League Soccer game between the New York Red Bulls and FC Cincinnati on April 27, 209 at...

Southampton look set to seize their chance to sign USA international centre-back Aaron Long in the January transfer window, according to the Mirror (19 November, page 50).

The Saints have conceded more goals than any other Premier League side so far this season, letting in three against Burnley, four against Chelsea and nine against Leicester. As a result, embattled coach Ralph Hasenhuttl is counting down the days until January arrives with the south coast strugglers crying out for additions at the back.

 

Sky claimed over the weekend that Southampton had been offered the chance to sign 27-year-old Long from New York Red Bulls after he finally acquired a work permit which previously scuppered a move to West Ham United.

The report did not share how Southampton felt about a deal for the highly-rated American. But, according to The Mirror, Long would be a welcome addition at the St Mary’s with Long understood to tick a lot of the boxes for Hasenhuttl.

Aaron Long #3 of the United States scores a goal and celebrates during a game between Canada and USMNT at Exploria Stadium on November 15, 2019 in Orlando, Florida.

The report suggests that a deal will cost a bargain £5 million. Long won the MLS Defender of the Year award in 2018 and helped the USA reach the Gold Cup final over the summer, establishing himself as his country’s top centre-half.

Long is renowned across the Atlantic for his speed, his strength in the air and his ability to start attacks from the back.

Red Bulls Defender Aaron Long (33) chases down a pass in the second half during the MLS Playoff game between the New York Red Bulls and Philadelphia Union on October 20, 2019 at Talen...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

