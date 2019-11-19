Report shares Derby County's top priority in the January transfer window

Phillip Cocu will be hoping to bring in at least one or two new players in January to drag the Rams up the Championship table.

Derby County are hoping to sign at least one new centre-back in the January transfer window, according to the Derby Telegraph.

Thanks to circumstances out of their control, Phillip Cocu’s Rams have found themselves worrying short in defence.

Brighton loanee Matt Clarke, whose ball-playing style makes him a perfect fit for the Dutch coach, could be stuck on the sidelines for a while with knee ligament damage while former captain Richard Keogh was sacked in contentious circumstances in October.

As a result, Curtis Davies is the only senior centre-half at Cocu’s disposal. £10 million summer signing Krystian Bielik can fill in at the back if required but his positioning during the recent 1-0 defeat to bitter rivals Nottingham Forest was questionable to say the least.

So it is no surprise that, according to The Telegraph, Derby are determined to bring a new central defender to Pride Park during January. The report suggests that two could arrive, if the right candidates are available in the winter.

So far, Derby have been linked with additions at the other end of the pitch with Ivan Toney, Sam Cosgrove and Lyndon Dykes, three in-form targetman, all being mentioned as potential targets.