Report: Liverpool want £17m Amine Harit as Klopp eyes Wagner favour

Premier League leaders Liverpool reportedly want Harit but can Klopp convince Schalke coach David Wagner to sell his prize asset to Anfield?

Amine Harit of FC Schalke 04 celebrates during the Bundesliga match between FC Augsburg and FC Schalke 04 at WWK-Arena on November 3, 2019 in Augsburg, Germany.

Liverpool are keeping close tabs on Schalke starlet Amine Harit, according to Corriere dello Sport, with Jurgen Klopp potentially hoping to strike a deal with his good friend David Wagner.

Many of the world’s greatest footballing talents have graduated with flying colours from the Veltins Arena finishing school in recent years. Mesut Ozil, Manuel Neuer, Leroy Sane, Julian Draxler, Ilkay Gundogan and Joel Matip all rose through the ranks in Gelsenkirchen and Harit is dancing and prancing down a well-trodden path.

 

The Moroccan international exploded onto the scene two years ago amid comparisons with the legendary Zinedine Zidane.

Yet anyone who has watched Harit float like a butterfly and sting like a bee in the Bundesliga this season will have to admit that there is something very Zidane-esque about the way the 22-year-old pirouettes away from challenges and splits defences like a knife through warm butter.

Amine Harit of FC Schalke 04 looks on during the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and Fortuna Duesseldorf at Veltins-Arena on November 9, 2019 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Harit has scored five goals in 11 Bundesliga games since Wagner took over at Schalke, winning games almost single-handedly for Germany’s sleeping giants.

Corriere dello Sport claims that Harit’s game-changing displays have caught the eye of Klopp, who might have to have a few awkward conversations with his long-time ally in the Schalke hot seat.

Harit is valued at around £17 million, the report adds, a pocket change fee for a club like Liverpool.

Amine Harit of Schalke during the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and Fortuna Duesseldorf at Veltins-Arena on November 09, 2019 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. The match between Schalke...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

