Quick links

Brentford

Derby County

Championship

Report: Derby wanted to sign £2.5m Brentford star Sergi Canos

Danny Owen
Phillip Cocu, Manager of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Swansea City at Pride Park Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Derby, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sergi Canos could have replaced former Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson at Phillip Cocu's Championship strugglers Derby County.

Sergi Canos of Brentford during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Brentford at Villa Park on August 22, 2018 in Birmingham, England.

Derby County are likely to prioritise a new right-winger in the January transfer window, according to the Telegraph, after missing out on the likes of Brentford star Sergi Canos over the summer.

The 2019/20 season was always going to be a testing one for The Rams with three of last season’s star performers following Frank Lampard out of the door after the play-off final defeat to Aston Villa at Wembley.

Player of the Year Fikayo Tomori and attacking midfielder Mason Mount joined up with Lampard at Chelsea but Harry Wilson, who scored 18 goals in all competitions in Derby colours, was arguably the biggest loss.

 

By the time the transfer window slammed shut in August, Derby had failed to adequately replace a Welsh wing wizard with an eye for the spectacular – though it was not for a lack of trying.

The Rams’ interest in Grady Diangana and Jacob Murphy, who eventually joined Championship rivals West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday, is already well known. But their attempts to bring £2.5 million Canos to Pride Park went under the radar.

Sergi Canos of Brentford runs with the ball during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Brentford at Emirates Stadium on September 26, 2018 in London, England.

The skilful Spanish schemer was in the form of his life for Brentford during 2018/19, contributing nine goals and seven assists, and he’d have brought the kind of vision, poise and cutting edge that an often toothless Derby side have lacked since Cocu took over.

With Canos suffering a serious knee injury in October, however, it seems unlikely that Derby will be renewing their interest by the time January rolls around.

Leeds United's Stuart Dallas is tackled by Brentford's Sergi Canos during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Brentford at Elland Road on October 6, 2018 in Leeds,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch