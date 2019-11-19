Quick links

'Pirlo born again': Sandro Tonali justifies Manchester City links in 9-1 Italy win

Sandro Tonali's outstanding Serie A performances with Brescia have reportedly caught the eye of Premier League champions Manchester City.

Sandro Tonali of Italy in action during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Italy and Armenia on November 18, 2019 in Palermo, Italy.

As long as Roberto Mancini remains at the helm of the Italian national team - and with a record-breaking 11 straight wins under his belt that is unlikely to change any time soon - Sandro Tonali will have a major role to play in a new-look Azzurri side.

Tonali was just 18-years-old, and still playing Serie B football, when Mancini handed him his first ever international call up in 2018. In quotes reported by Goal, the experienced coach called the teenager an ‘incredibly gifted’ footballer with vast potential in those boots.

12 months on, it should be no surprise to see that Tonali, who is starring in the top flight now with Brescia, is establishing himself in arguably the most exciting young midfielder anywhere in European football at international level.

Muhamed Besic (L) of Bosnia and Herzegovina vies with Sandro Tonali of Italy during EURO2020 qualifier football match, in Zenica, on November 15, 2019. (Photo by ELVIS BARUKCIC

The so-called ‘new Pirlo’, who has been likened to the Juventus legend thanks to his superb passing range as well as his floppy locks, earned his third Azzurri during Italy’s final Euro 2020 qualifier on Monday night.

And with Mancini’s thrilling crop of youngsters thrashing Armenia 9-1, Tonali’s reputation has been suitably enhanced.

According to Calciomercato, Manchester City are one of many sides acrss the tournament keeping an eye on the £45 million-rated Tonali. And should City ask for advice from their former boss Mancini, they will no doubt receive a glowing reference.

Sandro Tonali of Brescia Football Club during the Italian Serie B 2018

 

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

