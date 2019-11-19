Quick links

Arsenal fans send message to Emery after Lucas Torreira's Uruguay display

Unai Emery head coach of PSG looks dejected as Sergi Roberto of Barcelona scores their sixth goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg match between FC Barcelona and...
Lucas Torreira could leave Premier League strugglers Arsenal in January after falling out of favour under Unai Emery.

Unai Emery the manager of Arsenal FC looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League group F match between Vitoria Guimaraes and Arsenal FC at Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques on November 06, 2019 in...

Even during the international break, Unai Emery cannot escape the angry mob storming across North London with pitchforks and homemade ‘Wenger In’ banners in hand.

From the omission of Mesut Ozil to Nicolas Pepe’s limited impact, a calamitous defence to the erosion of that patented free-flowing style which one made The Gunners everyone’s secret second club, Emery already appears to have lost the faith of even the most stable-minded Arsenal fanatic during a dismal start to the season.

In the grand scheme of things, his use of Lucas Torreira is hardly the biggest problem facing the Premier League’s perennial underachievers right now. But, with Emery’s attempts to transform the ankle-biting enforcer into a box-to-box playmaker going down like a lead balloon, this is just another rod which with to beat the former Sevilla and PSG boss.

Lucas Torreira of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium on November 02, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

The £26 million man looked like the sort of tenacious, ball-winning midfielder Arsenal were crying out for when he moved to the Emirates from Sampdoria last summer.

But, for some unknown reason, Emery feels Torreira would be better utilised higher up the pitch – or not at all, in fact.

Speaking to Calciomercato, Torreira’s agent Pablo Bentancur admitted that his client no longer feels ‘at ease’ at Arsenal with a number of clubs in Spain taking a keen interest.

If that didn’t annoy the Gunners fanatics enough, Torreira’s impressive performance in Uruguay’s 2-2 draw with Argentina – in his trademark deep-lying role no less – has only given the ‘Emery out’ brigade even more ammunition.

Argentina's forward Lionel Messi fights for the ball with Uruguay's midfielder Lucas Torreira during the friendly football match between Argentina and Uruguay at the Bloomfield stadium in...

 

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

