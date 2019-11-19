Quick links

Djibril Sidibe opens up about his Everton future

Everton defender Djibril Sidibe has only recently broken into Marco Silva's side's starting line-up at Goodison Park.

Djibril Sidibe has suggested to L’Est Eclair that he isn’t sure whether he will be at Everton next season.

Sidibe joined Everton on loan from Monaco over the summer, and he has had mixed success at Goodison Park so far.

The Toffees have not been in good form this season, and it has taken a while for Sidibe to break into Marco Silva’s side’s starting line-up.

The right-back has been picked over Seamus Coleman more recently, but he is still facing a fight to keep his place in Everton’s team.

 

Everton do have an option to make Sidibe’s move a permanent one.

But the French international has suggested that he is far from decided on sticking with Everton next term.

“I was loaned with an option to buy but I will have my say at the time of the negotiations. My goal this season is to play, to reconnect with the great club performances,” he said.

“The following will depend on several factors. We will then have time to sit around a table to find out what is best for the club and for me.”

Whether Everton will even activate the clause to make Sidibe’s switch permanent still remains to be seen.

Everton currently have Jonjoe Kenny out on loan, and the youngster has impressed in the Budesliga.

If Sidibe is signed it could block Kenny’s path to Everton’s team, which the Toffees may be keen to avoid.

However, if Sidibe does nail down his place in Everton’s team over the course of the season then a permanent move could become more appealing to Silva’s men and the player himself.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

