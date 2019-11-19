Dele Alli reacts on Twitter to Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham exit

Tottenham Hotspur have tonight parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham Hotspur tonight confirmed the departure of Mauricio Pochettino tonight, and emotions have been running high for all connected to Spurs.

The Argentine boss paid the price for just three Premier League wins this season, as Daniel Levy swung the axe and relieved Pochettino of his duties.

Pochettino arrived at Spurs in 2014, charged with the task of helping Spurs break through the brick wall to the top four – and he did it in style.

Tottenham became a top four regular under Pochettino, even a title contender in some seasons, and a Champions League finalist last term as the former Southampton boss became one of the best in the world.

He hasn't been able to replicate that magic this season, but his influence has been felt by so many players at Spurs; Davinson Sanchez, Harry Winks, Son Heung-min, Harry Kane... they have all progressed and developed thanks to Pochettino.

Another player who fits into that category is midfielder Dele Alli, who started his Spurs career in Pochettino's second season at Tottenham, and became one of the most talented youngsters in Europe under his tutelage.

I can’t thank this man enough. He’s taught me so much and I’m so grateful for everything he’s done for me. Good luck and hope to see you again my friend. pic.twitter.com/dUO6AJlMxR — Dele (@dele_official) November 19, 2019

The 23-year-old has racked up 55 goals and 50 assists in 194 games for Spurs, and he will go down as one of the best Tottenham signings of the Pochettino era.

Now, Alli has taken to Twitter to react emotionally to Pochettino's departure, noting that he can't thank him enough for teaching him so much, and wished him luck for the future whilst admitting he hopes to see Pochettino again in the future.