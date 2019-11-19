Quick links

Jack Ross can take Rangers star Glenn Middleton's game to next level

Glenn Middleton of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers will hope to feel the same benefits as Celtic's Lewis Morgan when it comes to working under Jack Ross.

Jack Ross is largely responsible for Lewis Morgan's move to Celtic and now he could have a similar effect on Rangers' Glenn Middleton.

Middleton left the Gers to join Hibernian on loan this past summer and has since endured a lukewarm spell at Easter Road, where Ross has been appointed as manager.

The 43-year-old previously managed St Mirren and developed Morgan, who ultimately got a big move to Celtic on the back of his success and dazzling form under Ross.

And it'll be interesting to see if he can also bring Middleton's game to the next level.

 

The 19-year-old joined Rangers almost two years ago and is still one of the brightest prospects in Scottish football.

Middleton, like the Celtic man, is a winger and if Ross can improve Morgan then there's no reason why he can't get the Ibrox starlet playing better.

It's worth noting that Morgan hasn't succeeded at Lennoxtown as of yet, but the talent is undeniably there.

The talent is also clearly there with Middleton - who scored Europa League goals for Rangers last season - and maybe, just maybe, he can return to Auchenhowie a much more polished player after six months of working with Ross.

