How to get Coldplay Natural History Museum tickets: Celebrating Everyday Life in style!

You won't want to miss out on a special show like this.

One of the biggest bands on the planet?

Yeah, pretty hard to disagree with. Coldplay formed back in 1996, and since then, they have stormed the charts and the hearts of many.

The unveiling of their debut studio album - Parachutes - in 2000 was a monumental release, proving to be incredibly influential on the landscape of modern guitar music. The Single 'Yellow' was a surefire hit, and even today, you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone incapable of belting it out at any given time.

It's rather odd that some paint the British band as one-note because when reflecting on their body of work it's clear that they've undergone considerable evolution over the years. Just compare 2002's A Rush of Blood to the Head to 2011's Mylo Xyloto, and then Mylo to Ghost Stories just three years later.

Now, they're ready to deliver again.

Coldplay: Everyday Life

Everyday Life is the eighth studio album from the beloved outfit.

It could actually be their most ambitious record to date. Why? Because it's actually set to be a double-album.

The first half of the album is titled Sunrise, with the second under the banner of Sunset. Hopefully, such a venture plays out in the group's favour when it releases on Friday, November 22nd 2019.

In celebration of the release, they're playing an intimate show at London’s Natural History Museum on Monday, November 25th; it'll be a great opportunity to hear the material live just days after its release.

Coldplay Natural History Museum tickets

In a tweet promoting the show and record, the band posted: "Coldplay, Live at the Natural History Museum, London 25 November, 2019 Exclusive ticket access to UK fans who pre-order (or have already pre-ordered) Everyday Life from the Official Coldplay Store, before Friday, 22 November. -> https://cldp.ly/coldplay-store."

So, if you've already pre-order the new album from the official store, then you'll have access to purchase the tickets. If not, you know what to do!

Coldplay, Live at the Natural History Museum, London

25 November, 2019

Exclusive ticket access to UK fans who pre-order (or have already pre-ordered) Everyday Life from the Official Coldplay Store, before Friday, 22 November.

— Coldplay☀️ (@coldplay) November 18, 2019

Coldplay and ClientEarth

As highlighted by NME, the profits from the show will go to ClientEarth, which is an environmental charity. So, it's all for a good cause too!

Be sure to try and get tickets if you want to head on down, as we're sure they'll be in very high demand.

We hope you enjoy Everyday Life.

