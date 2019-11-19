Quick links

Cleophas Shimanyula criticises Tottenham's Victor Wanyama

Tottenham Hotspur's Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama controls the ball during a training session at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on May 31, 2019 on the eve of the UEFA...
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama has not found his best form in recent times.

Victor Wanyama of Tottenham Hotspur arrives prior to the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Colchester United at JobServe Community Stadium on September 24, 2019...

Kenyan side Kakamega Homeboyz chairman, Cleophas Shimanyula, has taken aim at Tottenham Hotspur’s Victor Wanyama on goal.com.

Wanyama started for Kenya yesterday against Togo, but the Spurs midfielder really struggled during the contest.

The 28-year-old looked off the pace, with his influence on the Kenyan national team diminishing in recent times.

The Spurs midfielder was once his nation’s star player, but his place in the starting line-up is now coming under threat.

 

And Shimanyula claims that there are better midfielders in Kenya than Wanyama now.

“We are relying too much on [Wanyama] and it seems the player may have reached his end for the national team,” Shimanyula said.

“We have better midfielders in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) who can replace [Wanyama], and the selectors should stop looking at big names and look at the players we have in the local league.”

Victor Wanyama of Tottenham during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Watford at Stadium mk on September 26, 2018 in Milton Keynes, England.

The comments rather show just how much Wanyama’s stock has fallen in recent times.

The Tottenham man has struggled to break into Mauricio Pochettino’s side’s starting line-up, and he has looked badly out of sorts.

Wanyama has made two substitute appearances in the Premier League for Spurs so far this term, and it seems that he could move on in the January transfer window.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

