Cleophas Shimanyula criticises Tottenham's Victor Wanyama

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama has not found his best form in recent times.

Kenyan side Kakamega Homeboyz chairman, Cleophas Shimanyula, has taken aim at Tottenham Hotspur’s Victor Wanyama on goal.com.

Wanyama started for Kenya yesterday against Togo, but the Spurs midfielder really struggled during the contest.

The 28-year-old looked off the pace, with his influence on the Kenyan national team diminishing in recent times.

The Spurs midfielder was once his nation’s star player, but his place in the starting line-up is now coming under threat.

And Shimanyula claims that there are better midfielders in Kenya than Wanyama now.

“We are relying too much on [Wanyama] and it seems the player may have reached his end for the national team,” Shimanyula said.

“We have better midfielders in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) who can replace [Wanyama], and the selectors should stop looking at big names and look at the players we have in the local league.”

The comments rather show just how much Wanyama’s stock has fallen in recent times.

The Tottenham man has struggled to break into Mauricio Pochettino’s side’s starting line-up, and he has looked badly out of sorts.

Wanyama has made two substitute appearances in the Premier League for Spurs so far this term, and it seems that he could move on in the January transfer window.