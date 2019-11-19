Quick links

Chelsea fans react to links with Sander Berge, have one concern

Sander Berge of Norway during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier between Germany and Norway at Mercedes-Benz Arena on September 4, 2017 in Stuttgart, Baden-Wuerttemberg.
Chelsea are said to be keen on Sander Berge, as they look to end their transfer ban.

Sander Berge pictured during the Jupiler Pro League match between KRC Genk and Club Brugge at Cristal Arena on November 3, 2018 in Genk, Belgium.

Chelsea fans have had a mixed reaction to suggestions that rumours that Genk midfielder Sander Berge could be a target in January.

Goal claim that if Chelsea’s transfer ban is lifted then Berge could come on to Frank Lampard’s side’s radar.

 

Many Chelsea fans are excited by the links, as they feel that Berge could enhance Lampard’s midfield options for the second half of the season.

However, some other Chelsea fans are struggling to see exactly where Berge fits in.

Berge may well have the choice of a number of clubs to pick from in January, so Chelsea could face a fight to convince the midfielder that they are the right fit for him.

The Genk star will surely feel that getting game time is vital to his development, and that could be difficult at Chelsea.

It is tough to see Jorginho’s and Ngolo Kante’s partnership being broken up, and Mateo Kovacic has also been in fine form this season, with Lampard’s side already looking settled.

