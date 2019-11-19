Chelsea fans react to links with Sander Berge, have one concern

Chelsea are said to be keen on Sander Berge, as they look to end their transfer ban.

Chelsea fans have had a mixed reaction to suggestions that rumours that Genk midfielder Sander Berge could be a target in January.

Goal claim that if Chelsea’s transfer ban is lifted then Berge could come on to Frank Lampard’s side’s radar.

Many Chelsea fans are excited by the links, as they feel that Berge could enhance Lampard’s midfield options for the second half of the season.

However, some other Chelsea fans are struggling to see exactly where Berge fits in.

Wow — hemak7 (@peshemak7) November 18, 2019

Sander Berge is very quick on the turn and has a very good range of passing #CFC #Genk — Arnesh (@fernandofly9) November 18, 2019

Personally a fan of Berge. Of course the replies to this show how little anyone knows of him.



Should we sign him and give him the opportunity to learn from Jorginho, Kante, and Kovacic, it will only make him better https://t.co/qPNaCDbQ30 — CFCFansVoice (@CFC_Fans_Voice) November 18, 2019

Berge is great, but we have way too much depth in the midfield already lol. We should focus on other areas more — Armin (@ArminCFC_) November 18, 2019

Amazing player, but I don’t see where he would fit in. Imo a La Liga club would be better for his playstyle — (@Labombasticks) November 18, 2019

Another vitesse legend is coming — Sayem (@Saiyem10) November 18, 2019

Ooooooo exciting , very good player with bags of great potential — Exclusively Chelsea (@chelseaxclusive) November 18, 2019

Berge may well have the choice of a number of clubs to pick from in January, so Chelsea could face a fight to convince the midfielder that they are the right fit for him.

The Genk star will surely feel that getting game time is vital to his development, and that could be difficult at Chelsea.

It is tough to see Jorginho’s and Ngolo Kante’s partnership being broken up, and Mateo Kovacic has also been in fine form this season, with Lampard’s side already looking settled.