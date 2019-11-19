Charlie Nicholas issues four-word verdict on Aston Villa star John McGinn

The Aston Villa midfielder is currently away from Villa Park on international duty.

Sky Sports pundit and Scotland icon Charlie Nicholas has issued a complimentary four-word verdict on Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn while previewing their nation's upcoming Euro 2020 qualifying clash (Sky Sports News).

Since joining the Villa Park outfit from Hibs in the summer of 2018, McGinn has been a revelation for Dean Smith and co, helping the claret and blue side to promotion from the Championship and into the Premier League.

At international level, McGinn has won 20 Scotland caps since his debut in March 2016 and has scored five goals (Scottish FA), all of which have come in 2019, testament to his impressive upward trajectory in a short space of time.

Steve Clarke's charges may have had a poor campaign but they will get another chance at qualification, the Scots contesting the playoffs in March, and they go into Tuesday night's meeting with Kazakhstan on the back of a 2-1 win over Cyprus, where McGinn grabbed a goal and an assist (Transfermarkt).

Nicholas claimed that Clarke has identified McGinn - deemed "like a Duracell battery" - Callum McGregor and Ryan Christie as his main players and gave his opinions on them as well as Ryan Jack and James Forrest.

"We do not have a Robert Lewandowski or a Harry Kane, and we don't create enough chances," Nicholas wrote on Sky Sports News. "We got fortunate, but he has looked at who his main players are, prominently Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie and John McGinn.

"Ryan Jack and McGregor are decent and composed on the ball, while McGinn is like a Duracell battery. Christie and James Forrest are playing well and there are goals in the pair of them, so that looks as though that (4-3-3) will be the formation."

After the international break, McGinn and Villa are back in action on Monday night against Newcastle at Villa Park.